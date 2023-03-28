BC Commissioners plan to name April as Child Abuse Awareness Month

TOWANDA — Bradford County Commissioners are preparing for an annual ceremony that brings awareness to child abuse in the region.
The month of April 2023 will be recognized as Child Abuse Awareness Month in Bradford County. The commissioners approved the observance during their March 23 meeting.
A proclamation for the observance will be read on the steps of the Bradford County Courthouse at a service on Monday, April 3 at 11 a.m.
In years past, blue pinwheels were placed on the courthouse lawn. The color blue symbolizes child abuse awareness and the pinwheels represent abused children.
The observance aims to bring more attention to local children who suffer from neglect or abuse.
In 2021, there were 342 total reports of child abuse in Bradford County with 42 reports substantiated, according to The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center.
The organization seeks to “reduce trauma to children who have experienced abuse and their families by providing a safe and supportive environment through a collaboration of community agencies,” according to its website.
For more information, go to CHCAC’s website at chcac.org, its physical location at 64 Hospital Dr. in Towanda or call (570) 265-4132.
