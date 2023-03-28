BC Commissioners plan to name April as Child Abuse Awareness Month

The Bradford County Commissioners will read a proclamation recognizing April as Child Abuse Awareness Month at the Bradford County Courthouse on April 3 at 11 a.m.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — Bradford County Commissioners are preparing for an annual ceremony that brings awareness to child abuse in the region.

The month of April 2023 will be recognized as Child Abuse Awareness Month in Bradford County. The commissioners approved the observance during their March 23 meeting.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.