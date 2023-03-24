BC Commissioners proclaim April as Safe Digging Month

The Bradford County Commissioners proclaimed April 2023 as Pennsylvania 811 Safe Digging Month during their Thursday meeting.

TOWANDA — Bradford County will promote safety and responsibility concerning excavations in the month of April.

