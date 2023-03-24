BC Commissioners proclaim April as Safe Digging Month

TOWANDA — Bradford County will promote safety and responsibility concerning excavations in the month of April.
TOWANDA — Bradford County will promote safety and responsibility concerning excavations in the month of April.
The Bradford County Commissioners proclaimed April 2023 as Pennsylvania 811 Safe Digging Month during their Thursday meeting.
Commissioner Daryl Miller stated that the proclamation shows the county’s support of Pennsylvania Underground Utility Line Protection Law, PA Act 287 of 1974. The law requires excavators to call before digging, according to Pennsylvania 811’s website.
Pennsylvania 811 is a utility notification information center that seeks to create “increased participation by all underground facility owner/operators, project owners, designers and excavators,” according to its website. The organization has been operating since September 1972.
“Pennsylvania 811 received over 1 million excavation notifications in 2022 and transmitted approximately 6.8 million notifications to their member facility owners and operators,” Miller said at the meeting.
Its services allowed utility and construction crews to offer underground services and repair critical infrastructure, he stated.
“When dialing 811 at least three business days before digging, a homeowner or contractor is connected to a unique service that notifies the appropriate underground utility operators in the municipality in which the work will be performed, Miller said.
Homeowners or contractors help protect work crews and neighbors from any unsafe digging practices if they notify 811 of their intent to dig, he stated.
The exact location of the underground utility lines would be promptly marked with flags and/or paint “to establish an eight inch tolerant zone of the outside wall or edge of their line or facility,” Miller added.
Pennsylvania 811 representative Mark Lipka was at the meeting. He stated that his organization appreciates the commissioners’ support concerning safe digging. Lipka added that a lot of work goes into communicating with the public to make sure that facilities and people are safe.
“It is critically important that people do [call beforehand] because there’s a lot of underground utilities that people are probably unaware of,” Miller said. “Even out in the more remote areas of our county, there’s still a lot of underground utilities that people may or may not be aware that are there.”
For information about digging safety, visit Pennsylvania 811’s website at www.pa1call.org.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
