BC Commissioners recognize April as Safe Digging Month

TOWANDA BOROUGH — The month of April will be committed to spreading awareness on safely digging without disturbing potential utility lines in the county.
Pennsylvania 811’s Safe Digging Month in April was proclaimed by the Bradford County Commissioners at their meeting Thursday. Pennsylvania 811 is a “service company dedicated to minimizing utility service interruptions, reducing on-the-job injuries and deaths, promoting a higher level of public safety and protecting the environment,” according to its website.
Homeowners or contractors can protect themselves, their neighbors and work crews from unsafe digging practices by notifying 811 of their intent to dig, stated Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko.
“When dialing 811 at least three business days before digging, a homeowner or contractor is connected to a unique service that notifies the appropriate underground utility operators in the municipality in which the work will be performed,” he said. “Upon receiving the notification, facility owners and operators disperse through the work site to mark appropriate locations to their underground utility lines with flags, paint or both to establish an 18-inch tolerance zone of outside wall or edge of their line or facility.”
The proclamation reaffirmed the commissioners’ support of PA 811 and of the Pennsylvania Underground Utility Line Protection Law. It was passed in 1974 “to protect the public health and safety by preventing excavation or demolition work from damaging underground lines used in providing electricity, communication, gas, propane, oil delivery, oil product delivery, sewage, water or other service,” according to PA 811’s website.
The recognition also celebrates the PA 811 utility information center’s 50 years of continuous service to the commonwealth. PA 811 received about 1 million evacuation notices in 2021 and transmitted about 6.7 million notifications to member facility owners and operators, McLinko stated.
The toll free number 800-242-1776 was added to reach the call center in honor of the bicennntneial year, according to PA 811’s website.
The organization also anticipates increased phone calls within the next five years due to the passage of the federal infrastructure law last year, which is expected to increase infrastructure projects and maintenance.
For more information about digging safely, anyone can visit the Pennsylvania 811 website at www.pa1call.org.
