BC commissioners recognize Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

TOWANDA – At its first meeting of 2023, the Bradford County Commissioners recognized Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, which was observed on Monday.
A proclamation was read in the beginning of the meeting and commissioner Daryl Miller expressed his deep gratitude.
“It is sometimes a thankless occupation and I know (law enforcement) do a lot behind the scenes,” Miller said. “In the nation of laws, you are the difference between peace and chaos.”
Commissioner Doug McLinko echoed Miller’s sentiments.
“We appreciate what you’re doing and we can’t thank you enough,” McLinko said. “You run toward danger instead of away from it.”
The commissioners approved the lowest bidder in the asbestos abatement and suspect hazardous material removal of a pair of vacant Bradford County homes that were affected by flooding. A bid of $33,985 from Conservative Environmental Services, LLC in Mechanicsburg was approved.
In addition to mold remediation of these homes, another bid was approved to demolish the structures. A bid of $19,000 from A.R. Popple Trucking and Excavating, LLC in Wilkes-Barre was approved.
In new business, the commissioners considered the approval resolution for a COVID-19 ARPA Whole-Home Repairs Program grant in the amount of $486,444 from the Department of Community and Economic Development.
