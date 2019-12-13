TOWANDA — Bradford County Commissioners will soon take to the nation’s capitol in continued steps toward bringing broadband internet to the county.
County Commissioner Doug McLinko announced on Thursday that a team from Bradford County has been invited to meet with leaders of the United States Department of Agriculture on Jan. 10 in Washington D.C. regarding their plan for rural broadband expansion.
This meeting comes after a large, multi-agency meeting in Laceyville this fall that has “paid huge dividends” in giving the county a voice at the national level when it comes to its broadband expansion plan, according to McLinko.
McLinko stated that Bradford County’s plan to bring dark fiber locally includes a push for legislators to fund the “middle mile” of rural broadband projects as opposed to only the final stages.
“Bradford County could be a template for rural America on how we do broadband,” he said, noting that the area’s broadband plan would put every local household within six miles of dark fiber.
Commissioner Ed Bustin stated that the meeting in Washington will give Bradford County the opportunity to share the intricacies of broadband in rural America, tell them what is needed in Bradford County, hopefully get a commitment for funding and to change the way federal legislators look at rural funding, broadband and “all things rural.”
Bustin stated that the county has “come a long way” from three years ago when citizens were attending meetings with complaints that they could not even call for emergency services from their households.
“People are finally starting to listen,” he said, highlighting how important it has been for Bradford County to fight together “in one voice” rather than fighting with one another.
“Bradford County is really on the map of the country,” McLinko said. “We’re blazing trails that have never been done before...you have to kind of be a bull in a china closet pressing through to get things done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.