Bradford County Courthouse

The Bradford County Commissioners met for their meeting at the courthouse in Towanda on Thursday morning.

 Review Photo/DANTE TERENZIO

TOWANDA – Approving a motion to legally advertise the 2023 county budget was the top item on the Bradford County Commissioners meeting agenda at the courthouse on Thursday.

The budget is available for public review as of yesterday, and will remain open for a 20 day period. The budget is to be officially approved during the Dec. 8 meeting.