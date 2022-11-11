TOWANDA – Approving a motion to legally advertise the 2023 county budget was the top item on the Bradford County Commissioners meeting agenda at the courthouse on Thursday.
The budget is available for public review as of yesterday, and will remain open for a 20 day period. The budget is to be officially approved during the Dec. 8 meeting.
All three commissioners commended Dan Thorp, who is Bradford County’s Fiscal Director, on putting together a budget that is $500,000 less than last year. More importantly, it marks another year of no tax raises to the citizens of Bradford County. Commissioner Doug McLinko said the county hasn’t needed an increase since 2004.
“It’s a lot of work to stay away from a tax increase; it has not been easy,” McLinko said. “Dan is under a lot of scrutiny from audits, so the job he has done is huge. There’s a lot that goes into this; hats off to Dan and everyone involved.”
Commissioner Darryl Miller acknowledged all parties involved to help keep taxes the same.
“I’d like to thank the department heads and elected officials for wisely using tax payers’ dollars,” Miller said. “It’s a daunting task to have the millage remain the same.”
“Dan is just phenomenal and is the nicest person to work with,” Commissioner John Sullivan added.
Another significant item approval was a subscription agreement between Bradford County 911 and Emergency Services Marketing Corp. for emergency responders for five years for a total sum of $83,440 effective at the start of 2023 through the end of 2027.
The agreement is in regards to a cell phone app, “Code Red,” which will allow Bradford County emergency responders to easily communicate.
Along with the communication enhancement, a total of seven cell towers will be built in remote areas of Bradford County. The county is expecting to lease the towers to cell phone providers and, in turn, give the entire county better broadband service.
Towers will be built in Orwell Township, Smithfield Township, Troy Township, and possibly Mt. Pisgah by the end of the year.
In 2023, another few towers will go up in Smithfield Township, Ridgebury Township, Foster Township and Camptown.
The commissioners thanked Rob Repasky (Director of 911 in Bradford County) and Matt Williams (Director of Public Safety in Bradford County), for helping move the broadband project forward.
Funds were also approved to support Trehab’s application to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency in the amount of $480,000. This funding will allow Bradford County first-time homebuyers an opportunity to rehab their home upon purchase. The program, which McLinko said was built from scratch by the county, has already rehabbed 180 homes in past years.
The 2023 Room Tax Grants per the recommendation of the Tourism Grant Committee and the Bradford County Tourism Board of Directors was also approved in the amount of $127,400.
A pair of veteran exemptions were approved in William May of Gillett and Joseph Stanco of Towanda. Miller recognized both men, along with all military veterans.
“I want to thank them for protecting our liberties for the past 247 years,” Miller said. “We have green lights in our chandeliers out front as part of Operation Green Light for veterans.”
Earlier in the meeting, the commissioners approved a letter of commitment to provide matching funding up to $2,500 to the Spay Neuter Save Network for one specific project to help reduce and control the feral and domestic animal population in Bradford County. An abundance of feral cats surround the county, and the commissioners believe the approval of the item is a worth-while project.
