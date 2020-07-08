More information regarding a lightning strike that killed two males in Granville on Monday has been released by Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman.
In a press release made public on Tuesday, Carman stated that Jason Gamba, 43, of Havertown, Pennsylvania, and Craig Kelemen, 34, of Philadelphia, as well as John Maiale and his adult son Joseph, of Franklin Square, New York were working on a deer stand in an open field on Tube Drive in Granville Monday when an “aggressive and rapid storm came through the area with violent lightning” around 1:45 p.m.
All four men had taken shelter under a large wooden platform that had a wooden deer blind on top of it when lightning struck the deer blind and traveled down an aluminum ladder Gamba and Kelemen were in direct contact with, killing them, according to the coroner.
Both Gamba and Kelemen were pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m.
Carman stated that John and Joseph Maiale were not directly touching the aluminum ladder or in contact with Gamba or Kelemen and were transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Trauma Center for observation.
