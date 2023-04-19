BC Historical Society prepares for National Marker Day, Liberty Tree

The Bradford County Historical Society Museum will hold a celebration of David Wilmot at its Pine Street building in Towanda on Aug. 5. A ceremony at the Bradford County Courthouse will proceed the museum’s event.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Historical Society is planning a series of upcoming events to honor specific people and events in county history.

BCHS President Henry Farley spoke about his organization’s 2023 plans during the Bradford County Commissioners’ meeting on Thursday, April 13.

