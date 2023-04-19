BC Historical Society prepares for National Marker Day, Liberty Tree

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Historical Society is planning a series of upcoming events to honor specific people and events in county history.
BCHS President Henry Farley spoke about his organization’s 2023 plans during the Bradford County Commissioners’ meeting on Thursday, April 13.
Friday, April 28 is National Marker Day, so BCHS plans to acquire new historic markers to be placed throughout the county, Farley stated. The commissioners have put together funding for people to apply through the BCHS for historic markers.
“All we have available in Pennsylvania right now are the blue DHMC marker, which are basically all dedicated to the Revolutionary War,” Farley said.
He would like the markers to commemorate unique moments in county history that are either forgotten or unnoticed. One in particular is that Troy had the very first train in the county. He stated that Brigham Young lived in the Troy area for a time in the 1830s. Other historic institutions or areas that he would like to see marked include the Lehigh Valley Railroad and Barclay Mountain.
During the meeting, the commissioners approved to acquire a piece of the Liberty Tree for BCHS. The Liberty Tree originated in Boston and became a popular meeting place for people to protest British rule on the eve of the American Revolution, according to the American Battlefield Trust’s website.
“Every county in the commonwealth is supposed to have the Liberty Tree,” Farley said.
He stated that the tree usually is placed at a Revolutionary War site. Lime Hill near Wyalusing and Fort Sullivan in Athens are two sites that have been recommended. Farley recommended placing it in Howard Elmer Park in Sayre.
BCHS will also hold a celebration of David Wilmot on the Bradford County Courthouse lawn on Aug. 5. Wilmot was a 19th-century politician from Pennsylvania who died in Towanda in 1868. He was the prime sponsor of the Wilmot Proviso of 1846, which sought to ban slavery in western territories that Mexico ceded to the U.S. after the Mexican War.
There will be a reception at the BCHS museum afterwards since the facility houses a collection of Wilmot’s law books. Some of Wilmot’s documents will be read during the event.
Commissioner Doug McLinko is working on organizing a shuttle to transport attendees from the courthouse to the museum. He stated that the upcoming event will celebrate a great man that changed the course of American history.
