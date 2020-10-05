An outbreak of COVID-19 cases has been reported at the Bradford County Manor, as 34 cases of the virus have been recently recorded in residents at the facility and another 20 positive cases reported in staff.
In an update posted to the facility’s website and Facebook page Monday, by Bradford County Manor Administrator James Shadduck said that the 34 new resident and 20 new staff cases of COVID-19 brings the facility to a total of 39 positive resident cases and 21 positive staff cases of COVID-19 this year.
Shadduck also said there are currently no presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in residents at the Manor but that there are currently four presumed positive cases in staff members.
One resident has shown new respiratory symptoms within the last 72 hours and three staff members have reported new respiratory symptoms within the last 72 hours, according to Shadduck.
The first case of COVID-19 was reported from the Manor by Bradford County Commissioners in August and only eight positive resident cases were reported as of last Friday.
“As our nation, commonwealth and local community continue to weather the coronavirus pandemic, we believe it is extremely important that accurate communication occur,” Shadduck said. “We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within the facility.”
The facility is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, local health department and emergency management agencies to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19, which include using enhanced infection control precautions, screening residents, staff and essential visitors for symptoms of COVID-19, utilizing personal protective equipment, restricting visitation, testing staff and residents “based on current protocols and availability of tests” and the postponement of communal activities.
The Manor adapted a new COVID-19 reporting structure as of May 8, 2020, according to the update, which will provide a weekly report outlining active COVID-19 cases in both residents and staff and reports of three or more residents or staff who have presented new respiratory symptoms within a 72-hour period. Weekly updates will be posted to the facility’s website each Thursday.
New confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents or staff will be reported by 5 p.m. the day after they are confirmed. Updates can be found at www.bradfordcounty.homestead.com or at the The Bradford County Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center page on Facebook.
Manor officials noted that due to government privacy requirements specific information about individuals will not be released to the public but Manor staff members will continue to contact families of residents directly with changes in a resident’s condition, including any symptoms of COVID-19.
Shadduck stated that facility staff are available to help families contact loved ones that are residents at the Manor through calls, Zoom, Facetime and the like. The Bradford County Manor can be reached by phone at (570) 297-4111.
