BC Planning Commission anticipates solar ordinance amendment

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Planning Commission will be preparing language on the regulation of possible solar projects within the county.
A solar ordinance amendment to the Bradford County SALDO is being prepared by Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams and solicitor John Thompson. Williams made the announcement during the commission’s Tuesday meeting. The commission administers Subdivision and Land Ordinances (SALDO) for 47 of 51 municipalities in the county.
An ordinance amendment is likely due to the strong possibility of solar installation projects in the county. A solar team from Penn State University held an information session for county and municipal officials at the Bradford County Public Safety Center on Aug. 17. The team announced that around 14 solar energy installations could eventually take place in Bradford County.
“[Thompson] and I have talked about what we can and cannot do,” Williams said in Tuesday’s meeting. “I know that there has been some concern raised from the municipalities which we currently administer ordinance for. Specifically related to some safety issues and bonding.”
He stated that they are working together to create draft language for SALDO concerning solar.
The draft is expected to be presented to the commission at its upcoming December meeting. Williams expressed that it’s important to get specific rules and guidelines set up when it comes to projects like the solar installations. He stated that an ordinance amendment was completed years ago when the wind towers showed up in the county.
“I have solicited some input from other counties around us as well,” Williams said. “We want to make sure that we are correct in our assumption on what we can and cannot regulate because we are not a zoning body.”
