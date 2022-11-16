BC Planning Commission anticipates solar ordinance amendment

The Bradford County Planning Commission discussed possibly adding a solar ordinance amendment to the Bradford County Subdivision and Land Ordinances at its Tuesday meeting.

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Planning Commission will be preparing language on the regulation of possible solar projects within the county.

A solar ordinance amendment to the Bradford County SALDO is being prepared by Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams and solicitor John Thompson. Williams made the announcement during the commission’s Tuesday meeting. The commission administers Subdivision and Land Ordinances (SALDO) for 47 of 51 municipalities in the county.

