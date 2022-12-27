BC Planning Commission continues solar talks

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Planning Commission is continuing communications with interested companies in pursuing solar projects within the county. Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams provided the most recent update to commission members during their Dec. 20 meeting.
“We had been discussing at a couple of occasions now [about] a solar ordinance amendment to the current subdivision and land development ordinance,” Williams said.
Williams and solicitor John Thompson have been developing language for possible ordinances to address the concerns from municipalities. The two biggest ones are requirements for a decommissioning plan and bonding, Williams stated. Bonds can be used as agreements or guarantees for completing a project.
The Planning Commission met with a solar developer during the week of Dec. 11 to 17 to discuss a specific project in Bradford County, Williams noted.
“We did pick their brain about how they generally handle these types of situations,” he said. “I think there was some good back and forth there related to that.”
When it comes to bonding, the company would prefer to make any bonds directly with a property owner or municipality instead of multiple parties.
“We have asked to see some of that language from the lease options that were issued to see exactly what it covered,” Williams said.
He would like to see a bonding requirement with any potential solar projects to guarantee completed work. He remembered seeing an agreement for one project outside Bradford County that didn’t require bonding when a facility was being constructed or in operation.
“The bonding requirement went into effect once operations ceased, which from a planning standpoint would concern me because if the company experiences financial difficulty or is sold in some way, shape or form, then who would you go to at that point to establish a bond?” Williams expressed.
At the state level, state Senator Gene Yaw sponsored proposed legislation that woulds have delegated the bonding requirement to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Williams stated. However, that legislation did not make it out of committee.
“Our understanding is that it will be readdressed in this next legislative session,” Williams said. “There is another alternative to that and I know there is a lot of discussion about whether DEP or PUC would be the appropriate authority over that.”
On the topic of safety, local municipal officials were also concerned about safety and security at any solar facilities. They were specifically concerned about installations with battery storage components.
“There is growing concern among the fire protection community about how to best suppress lithium ion battery fires,” Williams said. “They require exorbitant amounts of water just to put out a Tesla fire.”
He stated that there is expressed concerns about how to put out the fires and any potential hazardous materials such as heavy metals or toxic chemicals produced in those types of fires.
Despite the concerns, there are no on-site batteries at the proposed Bradford County location at this point, according to Thompson.
The Planning Commission is still developing possible ordinances concerning solar installations.
