BC Planning Commission continues solar talks

The Bradford County Planning Commission discussed possible solar projects within the county during its Dec. 20 meeting.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Planning Commission is continuing communications with interested companies in pursuing solar projects within the county. Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams provided the most recent update to commission members during their Dec. 20 meeting.

“We had been discussing at a couple of occasions now [about] a solar ordinance amendment to the current subdivision and land development ordinance,” Williams said.

