BC Planning Commission expects upcoming establishment of solar ordinance

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Planning Commission is moving closer to establishing an ordinance for solar projects within the county.
During the commission’s Tuesday meeting, planning director Matt Williams could vote next month on setting up a solar installation ordinance.
Specifically, the commission has conducted ongoing efforts to craft a Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance amendment related to the regulation and installation of solar facilities. Officials seek to create “a practical framework that addresses the known concerns of Solar Farms to allow for safe and harmonious development and protect the public interest in advance of industry arrival,” according to BCPC.
A subcommittee meeting was held Tuesday prior to the BCPC meeting, according to Williams. Members examined comments from a consulting engineer that has participated in solar projects in New York State.
“We are very near having something to move forward to the [Bradford County] commissioners hopefully at the September meeting,” said Williams.
On previous occasions, Williams stated that specific rules and guidelines need to be established for projects, such as solar installations. For example, ordinance amendments have been created in recent years for wind tower installations.
One year ago on Aug. 17, 2022, a solar team from Penn State University held an information session on solar energy and technology for local officials at the Bradford County Public Safety Center. The team announced that solar installations were expected to take place in Bradford County.
Vesper Energy is currently developing a solar panel project in the county that could start in late summer 2024.
BCPC will also schedule a meeting with State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) to discuss his proposed Senate Bill 211, which aims to regulate the decommissioning of solar projects.
In March, Yaw expressed that the bill seeks to protect multi-generational farms.
“As Pennsylvania’s energy industry expands to include renewable resources, we must consider the most responsible way to ensure these new facilities are safely and appropriately retired,” Yaw said. “This bill safeguards both the landowner and our environment from the potential harm caused by a lack of decommissioning standards.”
The bill would allow projects to have phase-in processes to ensure financial guarantees. There would also be five-year benchmarks with third-party engineers to examine projects and possible decommissions.
“This bill provides uniformity and certainty statewide for solar generation facilities and landowners, which are often multi-generational,” Yaw said. “It’s important that Pennsylvania offers a regulatory framework that attracts the diversification of our energy resources, while still supporting landowners through the complicated and daunting task of safely decommissioning these facilities.”
At the upcoming meeting with Yaw, commission members seek to clarify the bill’s details and strengthen their own proposed ordinance. The meeting will occur on Aug. 31.
Commission member Warren Knapp stated that there will be an agenda item at the BCPC’s Sept meeting to advance the solar ordinance to the county commissioners.
Philip
