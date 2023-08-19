BC Planning Commission expects upcoming establishment of solar ordinance

The Bradford County Planning Commission expects to vote on a solar ordinance at its upcoming September meeting. Commission members gave the update during its Tuesday meeting.

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Planning Commission is moving closer to establishing an ordinance for solar projects within the county.

During the commission’s Tuesday meeting, planning director Matt Williams could vote next month on setting up a solar installation ordinance.

