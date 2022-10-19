BC Planning Commission looks to specify its role on solar projects

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Planning Commission discussed how its agency should treat potential solar projects in the near future at its meeting Tuesday. Commission members congregated at the Bradford County Public Safety Center.
Solicitor John Thompson stated that municipalities have concerns about what they can or cannot do to legislate or restrict commercial solar farms. These issues regard safety, bonding and decommissioning when it comes to solar projects.
“That’s one of the reasons that I expect that the individual municipalities are going to be looking for guidance back from the Planning Commission,” he said.
The commission is mostly concerned with utility scale solar operations that would be over 40 acres, according to Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams. He stated that the commission administers Subdivision and Land Ordinances (SALDO) for 47 of 51 municipalities, which makes it highly likely that solar installation projects will occur.
On Aug. 17, representatives from Penn State University’s solar team held an information session for more than 35 attendees that consisted of county and municipal elected officials. Around 14 solar energy installations could eventually be built within the county.
“We would like to know what [commission members’] specific concerns are and we will come back with some draft language hopefully in the next month or two,” Williams said to commission members.
“At least to put some of the common sense requirements in the ordinance,” Williams added. “Ones that we know are more performance based like we did with the wind towers in an effort to protect the public and landowners, but with the understanding that we can’t discriminate against a specific use.”
There has been no formal submissions to the commission. Submissions would have to be made if a project takes place in a municipality that the commission administers subdivision of land development ordinances for. The commission currently administers for 47 out of the 51 municipalities in the county. The ones it doesn’t administer for include Troy Township, Troy Borough, Athens Township and Litchfield Township.
