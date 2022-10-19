BC Planning Commission looks to specify its role on solar projects

The Bradford County Planning Commission discussed potential solar projects in the near future at its meeting Tuesday.

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Planning Commission discussed how its agency should treat potential solar projects in the near future at its meeting Tuesday. Commission members congregated at the Bradford County Public Safety Center.

Solicitor John Thompson stated that municipalities have concerns about what they can or cannot do to legislate or restrict commercial solar farms. These issues regard safety, bonding and decommissioning when it comes to solar projects.

