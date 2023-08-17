BC Planning Commission reviews proposed Canton-based water facility for fracking

RES Water President Matthew Kicinski (right) showcased his company’s proposed water facility for fracking purposes during the Bradford County Planning Commission’s Tuesday meeting. Specifically, it would be a zero-discharge facility in the area of Route 14 and Spencer Road in Canton Township.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA — During its Tuesday meeting, the Bradford County Planning Commission examined a sketch plan for a proposed Canton Township-based water facility for fracking.

Avis, LLC doing business as RES Water plans to create a zero-discharge facility on Route 14 across from Spencer Road. The site will store wastewater and collect storm waters in a secondary containment area for recycling. The proposed site is designated for one-way truck traffic. Around 2,000 to 4,000 barrels of water per day is expected to be used with a maximum daily process capacity of 36,000 barrels per day, according to County Planner Patty Tuttle.

