BC Planning Commission reviews proposed Canton-based water facility for fracking

TOWANDA — During its Tuesday meeting, the Bradford County Planning Commission examined a sketch plan for a proposed Canton Township-based water facility for fracking.
Avis, LLC doing business as RES Water plans to create a zero-discharge facility on Route 14 across from Spencer Road. The site will store wastewater and collect storm waters in a secondary containment area for recycling. The proposed site is designated for one-way truck traffic. Around 2,000 to 4,000 barrels of water per day is expected to be used with a maximum daily process capacity of 36,000 barrels per day, according to County Planner Patty Tuttle.
“Delivering trucks will be off-loaded in separate bays and pumped into two 4.5 million gallon above-ground storage tanks. The tanks are LIQ fusion powder coated steel designed specifically for corrosion resistance from saltwater,” said Tuttle. “The approved Pa. DEP secondary containment design provides the ultimate method of to prevent any tank leakage from escaping and entering the waters of the Commonwealth. In addition, each of the 4.5 million-gallon storage tanks will be equipped with continuous level indicator and a high-level alarm so that the operator can at any time immediately read the water levels in the tanks.”
Planning director Matt Williams stated that the commission needed to examine the site’s proposed impervious surface and how it would specifically operate. An impervious surface consists of hard surfaces that include parking lots and paved roads.
RES Water President Matthew Kicinski was at the meeting to explain his company’s plans for the site.
“We’ve been in business for over 15 years,” Kicinski said. “We have multiple facilities operating in Pennsylvania all under the pretext of sustainability and natural gas development. What we mean by stability is the ability to manage all waste well waters and frack waters, and reuse and recycle all of the waters that are processed.
“What we do is we will store all of this water and then re-frack wells throughout the commonwealth,” he continued. “There’s some facilities that are already doing it in the area. We are just new to this area in terms of developing this plant.”
The site’s impervious surface would include four-and-a-half acres of secondary containment and a driveway made of highway-grade asphalt. He stated that the new facility seeks to reduce truck traffic and shorten routes. The pavement would have concrete trenches that collects rainwater. He stated that steel strainers would be like fishnets that collect items, such as leaves, sticks, work gloves and bottles.
“The facility would be able to collect all stormwater that hits the roadway or inside the secondary containment [that would] pump those into the tank and recycle all of that water,” he said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection would need to approve the site under a waste management permit or WMGR-123 recycle permit.
“The way that the state permit is written we anticipate 2,000-4,000 barrels per day, but the state requires us to put a maximum allocation on the entire facility,” Kicinski said. “[Around] 36,000 barrels is roughly 1.5 million gallons of water.
He added that two of RES Water’s other facilities in Pennsylvania have maximum capacities of 36,000 barrels per day.
The commission expressed that water entering such facilities often has radiation in it. Members asked about RES Water’s protocols for such matters. Kiciniski stated that RES Water has a state-approved Radiation Protection Plan. Radiation safety officers would scan water trucks entering the site with Geiger counters. State-approved RPPs accept between 11 to 14 microrems of radiation, according to Kicinski. He added that RES Water hasn’t had a buildup of radioactive material onsite in its 15-year history.
Commission member Warren Knapp stated that the project would need a major land development plan to move forward. He defined a major land development as “any type of land development which is greater than 5,000 square feet of proposed impervious surface or additions made to any existing property, but is initially or accumulatively an excess of 5,000 square feet of impervious surface development.”
The commission concluded that RES Water would need to submit a major land development application and all other land development requirements.
