TOWANDA – The Bradford County Planning Commission is seeking public review and comment for a proposed Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance Amendment related to the regulation and installation of Utility Scale Solar Energy Facilities.
The Bradford County Planning Commission currently administers Subdivision and Land Development Regulations for 47 of the 51 municipalities within the County.
The primary purpose of the ordinance is to provide for orderly development which protects the social and economic stability of the county while conserving the value of land and buildings thus promoting the greater health, safety and welfare of our citizens.
This particular ordinance amendment intends to address development issues related to Utility Scale Solar Installations, also known as Solar Farms. The continued improvement of solar energy technology has made places like Bradford County viable for solar energy production and current trends suggest development is likely to occur in the near future.
The Planning Commission has attempted to provide a practical framework that addresses the known concerns of Solar Farms to allow for safe and harmonious development and protect the public interest in advance of industry arrival.
The proposed ordinance amendment can be found on the Department of Community Planning & Mapping Services webpage at www.bradfordcountypa.org or by calling the office at (570)268- 4103.
