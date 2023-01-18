BC Planning discuss possible framework concerning solar projects

TOWANDA — On Tuesday, members of the Bradford County Planning Commission discussed the state’s role in overseeing solar projects as they contemplate drafting their own framework to regulate solar installations.
BCPC members wish to adopt an ordinance that would oversee issues such as bonding and decommissioning when it comes to solar projects.
Members brought up state Sen. Gene Yaw’s Senate Bill 284 that would have established decommissioning and financial requirements for solar generation projects and offered protections for landowners. The state Senate passed the bill on April 12, 2022, but it was eventually defeated in the state House of Representatives.
“As Pennsylvania’s energy industry expands to include renewable resources, we must consider the most responsible way to ensure these new facilities are safely and appropriately retired,” Yaw said at the time. “This bill safeguards both the landowner and our environment from the potential harm caused by a lack of decommissioning standards.”
Yaw further stated his desire to see multi-generation farms and landowners protected when it comes to this issue.
“It’s important that Pennsylvania offers a regulatory framework that attracts the diversification of our energy resources, while still supporting landowners through the complicated and daunting task of safely decommissioning these facilities,” Yaw added.
“I think it may be beneficial to at least use what the state has proposed at this point as a framework,” said Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams.
At previous meetings, Williams has expressed the importance of establishing specific rules and guidelines for projects like solar installations. He stated that an ordinance amendment was completed years ago when the wind towers were installed and a similar one could be made regarding solar projects.
“I think that this is an issue that the state should be addressing,” said solicitor John Thompson.
He added that although the state should pass a law, BCPC should still have provisions in place if no such state law comes to fruition.
“I would really recommend that perhaps we do something in order to start this stop gap until which time that the state actually passes legislation,” Thompson said.
Williams stated that BCPC members will get together and create the draft language.
