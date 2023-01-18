BC Planning discuss possible framework concerning solar projects

Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams discussed creating a possible ordinance regarding solar projects within the county during the Bradford County Planning Commission’s Tuesday meeting.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA — On Tuesday, members of the Bradford County Planning Commission discussed the state’s role in overseeing solar projects as they contemplate drafting their own framework to regulate solar installations.

BCPC members wish to adopt an ordinance that would oversee issues such as bonding and decommissioning when it comes to solar projects.

