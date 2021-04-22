BC Planning ready to administer Wyalusing Township subdivisions, land development

Sub-division and land development approval in Wyalusing Township could soon be handled by the Bradford County Planning Commission.
On Tuesday, the Bradford County Planning Commission agreed to take over this responsibility as long as the township agrees to move forward with a SALDO (sub-division and land development ordinances) repeal, which will be presented during their May 4 meeting with a vote anticipated in June. the township will retain zoning control.
“They have an ordinance to regulate eight to 12 applications a year, which becomes cumbersome on the township, not only to try and convene planning commission meetings when they may or may not have a quorum, but also to administer it in a timely fashion for applicants,” Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams explained. “ … They are going to release that and allow all of those applications to just come here because we have full-time staff dedicated to reviewing those and making sure they can move forward.”
The “big teeth” of the ordinance pertaining to storm water is a carbon copy of what the county has in place, according to Williams. He added that other municipalities have made similar moves in the past, including Wyalusing Borough a little less than a decade ago.
The biggest township project that currently falls under the SALDO is the New Fortress liquefied natural gas plant along Route 6, which Wyalusing Township Supervisor Chairman Marvin Meteer said has been on “a little pause” since shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic started, aside from minor housekeeping work at the site.
“That’s a big project, but the good thing is to our knowledge the developer has been very forthcoming with information as it relates to the project, and the township’s reviewing engineer on the project is Chris Wood, who is already one of our staff reviewing engineers, so he is very familiar with the project,” Williams said. “I wouldn’t expect any significant issues on that end.”
Williams plans to attend the Wyalusing Township Supervisors’ meeting on May 4 to help answer any questions from the public. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at 41654 Route 6.
If enacted, the Bradford County Planning Commission will take over administration of the township’s sub-divisions and land development on June 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.