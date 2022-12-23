BC Planning updates 911 tower projects

The Bradford County Planning Commission provided updates on its 911 tower projects during its Tuesday meeting.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams announced a series of updates regarding the construction of 911 towers during the Planning Commission’s Tuesday meeting.

“Concrete at the Smithfield [911 tower] location was poured last week. There is a 21-day cure time on that. The tower there has already been constructed,” Williams said.

