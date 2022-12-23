BC Planning updates 911 tower projects

TOWANDA — Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams announced a series of updates regarding the construction of 911 towers during the Planning Commission’s Tuesday meeting.
“Concrete at the Smithfield [911 tower] location was poured last week. There is a 21-day cure time on that. The tower there has already been constructed,” Williams said.
The 911 towers in Troy and Orwell townships have both been placed as of last week, according to Williams. The construction of the 911 towers is being done in an effort to expand coverage throughout the county and provide greater services.
The Foster Tower in Wysox Township is another project that the Planning Commission is working on. The next steps include working through zoning ordinances and wireless communication. Williams stated that Wysox Township has their own particular ordinances that concern projects such as the 911 tower. The project is still in process.
“The Pisgah Tower will be probably the last one that we get to,” Williams added. “We are actively engaged with the property owner in Camptown. That’s another location where we know we have a coverage issue.”
He noted that Susquehanna County is currently constructing a tower in Rush Township near the border.
“We have discussed with them trading services to allow for equipment on both sides,” he said.
