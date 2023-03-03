BC Public Safety details train emergency response following Ohio derailment

TOWANDA — Due to the Ohio train derailment and its aftermath, the Bradford County Department of Public Safety is reassuring residents that its fully prepared for any type of train-related emergencies.
“Certainly, the train derailment was, is, and will continue to be a very devastating situation for hundreds, maybe thousands, of individuals,” said Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. “While it would be unfair to think any county or agency is ever fully prepared for the devastating immediate and long term effects of such a disaster, I do believe that Bradford County is adequately prepared for initial and long term response of a train-related emergency.”
On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line carrying hazardous and flammable chemicals.
“Officials seeking to avoid an uncontrolled blast intentionally released and burned toxic vinyl chloride from five rail cars, sending flames and black smoke into the sky,” according to the Associated Press.
Residents in Ohio and Pennsylvania have expressed concerns about the derailment’s health effects to themselves, pets, local wildlife, as well as the air and water quality.
Around 68 agencies from three states and numerous counties responded to the scene that was about 51 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, according to AP reporting. Pennsylvania fire companies in Beaver, Lawrence and Washington counties also responded to the scene. Gov. Josh Shapiro sent a letter to Norfolk Southern raising questions about the emergency response and promised to hold the company accountable.
In the event of a similar incident in Bradford County, Rosenheck elaborated on what a response from local first responders would look like.
When a train derailment is reported, the county’s 911 center would immediately field first reports and calls. First responders such as police, fire, EMS and emergency management would be sent to the derailment site.
“Initial assessments would identify the magnitude, indicating needs for evacuation, transportation, chemical containment, injuries and related concerns,” Rosenheck said. “Based upon these findings, emergency responders would facilitate the activation of plans and mutual aid agreements.”
The county would use Code Red, email, texts and phone calls to alert residents and instruct them on what to do next.
“We are fortunate to have some excellent resources in our area, as well as dedicated sheltering locations to assist in citizen and patient movement,” Rosenheck expressed.
At the scene of the incident, first responders would immediately assess and triage the injured and transport them to a hospital.
“The county, with the assistance of Wysox Volunteer Fire Department, can supply our decon trailer to help decontaminate equipment, victims, and responders who may be exposed to chemicals as a result of the crash.”
If the site contains spilled hazardous materials, chemical response teams and environmental clean up agencies would immediately respond. They would help other responders that are trained to handle and contain hazardous materials, spills and leaks. Even the county drone and a portable generator would be utilized to remotely monitor air quality.
“The Bradford County LEPC and EMA office continues to work with our railway partners, and is now using a new mobile app to better identify trains and their contents,” Rosenheck said. “The organizations are also regularly bringing in preparedness training, and have scheduled classes in evacuation planning, container and vessel identification, confined space rescue, decontamination practices, and railcar emergencies during the 2023 calendar year.”
The public safety department has crafted a step-by-step response plan that Rosenheck is happy with. Still, he expressed his hope that a major train emergency doesn’t transpire in the county.
“While we hope to never experience a situation like that of East Palestine, I do believe our county has the ability to immediately respond and take action to prevent worsening conditions. Those near the railroad should always remain vigilant of the potential dangers of the rail system, and should report any potential railroad issues that could cause train accidents or derailments to the railroad if found,” Rosenheck said. “We continue to wish the best to the community of East Palestine and the surrounding areas.”
