BC Public Safety details train emergency response following Ohio derailment

The Bradford County Department of Public Safety has detailed how local first responders would handle a train derailment similar to the Feb. 3 incident in East Palestine, Ohio.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — Due to the Ohio train derailment and its aftermath, the Bradford County Department of Public Safety is reassuring residents that its fully prepared for any type of train-related emergencies.

“Certainly, the train derailment was, is, and will continue to be a very devastating situation for hundreds, maybe thousands, of individuals,” said Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. “While it would be unfair to think any county or agency is ever fully prepared for the devastating immediate and long term effects of such a disaster, I do believe that Bradford County is adequately prepared for initial and long term response of a train-related emergency.”

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.