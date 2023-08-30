TROY — Bradford County officials have provided an update regarding the gas leak in Troy Township reported on Monday.
The Bradford County Department of Public Safety reported on Tuesday that officials remain engaged with Repsol concerning the incident. Public Safety is also communicating with state agencies, such as the Department of Environmental Protection and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. The department stated there is no active gas leak.
According to Repsol, “a potential well control issue was identified at the Cummings Lumber well pad” around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. The company launched an immediate investigation. The next day around 2:30 a.m., the well control issue was confirmed with natural gas venting to the surface.
An evacuation order was made for the half mile radius of the pad. There was also a road closure of State Route 14 for air monitoring. The evacuation was lifted after personnel took samples and saw the uncontrolled leak was no longer venting. Effected residences received Code Red notification.
“Repsol immediately activated its emergency response plan (ERP). All personnel were accounted for as part of the ERP,” according to BC Public Safety. “Steps to evaluate and remedy the well have commenced, and monitoring is ongoing to ensure the safety of people and the environment. Repsol has notified the appropriate regulatory authorities regarding the well. Repsol is working with both local and state authorities regarding our activities and prepared to address any local stakeholder issues/questions that may arise.”
The Cummings Lumber site will have increased activity in the next few days as corrective actions take place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.