BC Republican essay winners receive awards

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Republican Committee presented awards to the winners of its 2022 essay contest Friday.
Specifically, Bradford County Commissioners Daryl Miller and Doug McLinko handed out the awards to the students in front of the Bradford County Courthouse, where the winners also read their essays aloud.
The 2022 winners featured a group of students who had their own unique insight into the essay theme: “Why do people from other countries want to live in the United States?”
Winners in the grades 4-6 group consisted of Jenna Laudermilch of Grace Christian Academy, who won first place, and Maddy Phillips of Wyalusing Valley Elementary School, who won second.
In the grades 7-9 division, Mason Smith of Troy Jr./Sr. High School won first, while Emmitt Cole of Troy won second.
The grades 10-12 division saw Kimber Knecht of Canton Jr./Sr. High School win first place, while Matthew Mcghee of Canton won second.
The first place winners received a plaque and $75 check. For the second place winners, they were given a framed certificate and $50 check.
The students present were Phillips, Knecht and Mcghee, while the other three were unable to attend due to other obligations.
Phillips read her essay, which expressed how people come to America for the three F’s: freedom, fortune and fishing. She listed freedoms in the First Amendment such as speech, assembly and religion. Phillips expressed that “good jobs pay good wages” and fishing is important because it’s fun and provides food for families.
“Families learn patience, togetherness and you become closer to your family,” Phillips said.
Both Knecht and Mcghee discussed the concept of the American Dream and how people can create a good life through opportunities.
Knecht stated that people can come to America to “pursue wealth with limited government control” and have a chance to obtain a better life, education, employment and stability.
“America is known as the land of opportunity. If a person lives in a country where opportunities are limited, the United States has great appeal,” Knecht said. “With hard work and determination, the goal of a healthy, wealthy and wise life is reachable in the United States.”
Mcghee stated that constitutional rights guarantee protections and freedoms, unlike other countries with tyrants who oppress their citizens.
“So many people, foreigners and citizens alike, are enamored with the idea that anyone, no matter who you are, what background you come from, race, gender or age, you can be successful and build a comfortable life here,” Mcghee said.
Miller thanked the students for their participation and stated that the future is in good hands with the students.
“It’s no secret, no surprise that this country has been a country that people have wanted to come to since its inception,” Miller said. “It’s because it’s the greatest nation in the world has ever seen, and we have been phenomenally blessed to be able to enjoy all of the freedoms and blessings that we have had these several hundreds of years.”
McLinko also thanked the students and told attendees that they can see tributes to people who defended the law, such as sheriff’s deputies Christopher Burgert and Michael VanKuren, who were killed in the line of duty in 2004.
“When you look around the courthouse, you’ll see our people that defended this country, defended the borders,” McLinko said. “Today, when immigration is no more than just coming across the borders, you really learn how tough it is to become an American citizen and how proud people go through the process.”
McLinko spoke of his own family, specifically his wife who is an immigrant who will soon get her citizenship and be able to vote. He stated that the immigration process and becoming an American citizen is hard, but those who become citizens experience joy once they finally become citizens.
“Because America not only is the world’s superpower and I hope we stay that way, but we are the strength and my wife will tell you that the world looks up to,” he said. “That’s why people come here, they come here for opportunity, freedom and liberty, and they are fleeing oppressed third world nations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.