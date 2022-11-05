BC Republican essay winners receive awards

Pictured from left: Matthew Mcghee, Kimber Knecht and Maddy Phillips each read their winning essays in front of the Bradford County Courthouse Friday. They won awards through the Bradford County Republican Committee’s 2022 essay contest.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Republican Committee presented awards to the winners of its 2022 essay contest Friday.

Specifically, Bradford County Commissioners Daryl Miller and Doug McLinko handed out the awards to the students in front of the Bradford County Courthouse, where the winners also read their essays aloud.

