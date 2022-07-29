TOWANDA — Much to the delight of the Bradford County Commissioners, Allaire Health Services put forth the highest bid in the BCC’s request for proposals in the purchasing of the Bradford County Manor.
Formerly known as McKean Farm, the Bradford County Commissioners purchased the property back in 1879 for the purpose of providing shelter for the poor and needy. Many years later, in 1963, the shelter was renamed the Bradford County Manor.
Fast forward to 2022, nearly 19 percent of the county’s $84.4 million yearly budget was allotted to the manor. The rising costs would ultimately raise taxes in future years, which makes the sale of the manor a must.
During the Bradford County Commissioners meeting on Thursday at the county courthouse, Daryl Miller and Doug McLinko were excited for the prospect of Allaire’s purchase of the long-standing facility.
“The care of the residents has always been paramount to operating the facility,” Miller stated. “When I started serving [as commissioner more than a decade ago], there were more than 30 counties with nursing homes, and now we are down to about 10. Allaire has several facilities and is a very quality organization.”
While a letter of intent will begin the process of due diligence to move forward with the approval of the proposal, the preliminary terms were set at approximately $67,500 per bed, which totals between $13 million and $14 million for the 200 bed facility.
The commissioners are expecting the sale of the manor, which staffs 250 employees, to take several months.
The current Bradford County Manor staff was recognized by the commissioners for their dedication, as much of the staff will stay on board through the transition.
“I’ve been with the employees and we’ve had full transparency. It’s very important to us that the employees have a great opportunity,” McLinko said. “They’re terrific employees; they’re superstars who work very hard. They’re dedicated to the residents and worked so incredibly hard through Covid.”
McLinko also noted current employees will potentially have the opportunity of a severance plan and/or paid time off.
In other business, Cuz Excavating LLC gave the lowest bid for the improvements of Sunfish Pond Campground. The commissioners were pleased to move forward with Cuz’s bid, especially since the company is local and located out of Canton.
Additionally, Sullivan County Dental is to receive human services development funding in the amount of $7,864.56, contingent of state funding. The funding will serve some of Bradford County as well.
