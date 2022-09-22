BCC recognizes National Adult Education and Family Literacy week

Bradford-Wyoming County Literacy Program representative Sarah Fowler reads a profound proclamation in honor of National Adult Education and Family Literacy week.

 Review Photo/DANTE TERENZIO

TOWANDA – The Bradford-Wyoming County Literacy Program honored numerous students during its annual banquet last week.

Not stopping there, the Bradford County Commissioners recognized Sept. 18-24 as National Adult Education and Family Literacy week.