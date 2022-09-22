BCC recognizes National Adult Education and Family Literacy week

TOWANDA – The Bradford-Wyoming County Literacy Program honored numerous students during its annual banquet last week.
Not stopping there, the Bradford County Commissioners recognized Sept. 18-24 as National Adult Education and Family Literacy week.
The local literacy program’s representative, Sarah Fowler read a proclamation at the beginning of Wednesday’s commissioners’ meeting.
Fowler explained that more than 43 million American adults can not read, write or do basic math above a third grade level, and 73% of incarcerated individuals did not complete high school and are considered low literate.
That’s where the Bradford-Wyoming County Literacy Program comes in. Several local citizens have gone through the program and came out achieving educational, professional and personal goals thereafter.
“There’s an old saying: ‘reading is fundamental’,” commissioner Darryl Miller said. “If you have problems in that area, things in life become difficult. We appreciate everything the literacy program does.”
The commissioners went on to approve agreements between the Bradford/Sullivan County Joinder and Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral Developmental Health program (which went into effect on July 1 and will continue through June 30 of next year) along with the Bradford/Sullivan Intellectual Disability/Autism/Developmental Disability Program and Penn York Opportunities, Inc. (effective July 1 through June 30, 2023). Out of curiosity, commissioner Doug McLinko asked rhetorically what each company’s policy is in regards to working from home versus in-office work.
In new business, the commissioners approved a second part time/temporary housing assistant in Bradford County. Miller said the position was created to help facilitate getting monies out to landlords. Some local tenants who were affected by COVID-19 or lost their jobs during the pandemic were able to receive funding through the county.
Also approved was a full time Drug and Alcohol Prevention Specialist position, effective Sept. 26. The position will work directly in school districts throughout Bradford County.
“The opioid settlement is upward of $90,000 and we will now have a prevention person in county schools,” Miller said. “We haven’t determined what the rest will be used for yet, but [the prevention specialist] is one thing we will use it for.”
Miller also announced the Sheshequin Path Half Marathon, which will be held on Oct. 1.
“It’s a great event and a great run. Hopefully the weather is conducive for the event.” said Miller.
