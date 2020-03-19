With the Bradford County Correctional Facility nearing full staffing levels, Warden Donald Stewart hopes to be able to get eligible prisoners back to work on community projects this spring as part of the community workforce program.
During his report to the Bradford County Prison Board last week, Stewart said they had four full-time staff vacancies that could be filled pending successful training. Then they would have adequate supervision in order to fully implement the program once again.
Stewart noted that the program has been on and off over the past year or longer due to fluctuating staffing levels, resulting in the prison having to cancel.
“We expect that we’re going to be able to do it even with the staff that we currently have, but maybe on a limited basis on days where we have extra people built into the schedule,” he said. “Once we’re up and fully running, we want to be able to run it all.”
Stewart was processing applications for clean up and other maintenance from the Riverside Cemetery Association, Athens Township for Round Top Park, South Waverly Borough and Wyalusing Borough, and anticipated at least one other application to be submitted during the time of his report.
