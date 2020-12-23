BCCYS seeking information about Jeremiah Netherton, 15, last seen at home

Pictured is missing child Jeremiah Netherton, 15, of Towanda borough. He was last seen at home on Hillside Drive at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

 Submitted Photo/ Bradford County Children and Youth Services

TOWANDA BOROUGH – Bradford County Children and Youth Services has reported a missing child, Jeremiah Netherton, 15, of Towanda borough.

DOB: Oct. 16, 2005

Age: 15

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Dirty blonde

Skin tone: Light

Height: 5’ 9”

Weight: 130

Ethnicity: Caucasian

Last seen: About 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, at home on Hillside Drive in the borough.

Clothes he was last seen in: Black hooded sweatshirt with Nike logo splashed all over it

Anyone with information is urged to call BCCYS immediately by calling (570) 265-2424 or (800) 326-8432.