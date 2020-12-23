BCCYS seeking information about Jeremiah Netherton, 15, last seen at home

TOWANDA BOROUGH – Bradford County Children and Youth Services has reported a missing child, Jeremiah Netherton, 15, of Towanda borough.
DOB: Oct. 16, 2005
Age: 15
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Dirty blonde
Skin tone: Light
Height: 5’ 9”
Weight: 130
Ethnicity: Caucasian
Last seen: About 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, at home on Hillside Drive in the borough.
Clothes he was last seen in: Black hooded sweatshirt with Nike logo splashed all over it
Anyone with information is urged to call BCCYS immediately by calling (570) 265-2424 or (800) 326-8432.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.