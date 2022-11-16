At the November meeting of the Bradford County Historical Society Board of Trustees, Executive Director Matthew Carl reported this years very well attended Friday Night at the Museum program has concluded for the year. Matt also reported that a meeting of the museums of Bradford County was held at Bradford County Historical Society on Sept. 8. He gave a talk on famous people from Bradford County at the Endless Mountains Heritage Region Fall Paddle.

The sidewalk along Pine Street has been replaced. The window wells and stormwater drainage along Pine Stret was eliminated. The paving for the parking lot has been completed and the parking spaces have been marked out for painting. This long-awaited project is now complete.