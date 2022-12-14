BCHS names Historian of the Year

Thirty years ago, the society decided that as the County Historical Society we should develop a system of recognition for local individuals and groups that excelled in historic preservation in the county.
The individual award was named the Leo E. Wilt Historian of the Year Award. Leo and Mary Wilt are to be remembered as keeping the society going in years when almost no one else was willing to help. The award is to be given to a historian who has shown diligence and leadership in recording, preserving, or disseminating of County history.
The award this year goes to an individual who has done all of the above. He is sought after to write, teach, lecture and consult in all areas of Bradford County History. A lifelong historian who has been a trustee of the Bradford County Historical Society for 19 years, he is a past president and currently serves as Vice President. He also serves many local historical societies, and he is Historian for Chemung County, N.Y. Our recipient is J. Kelsey Jones.
J. Kelsey Jones interest in genealogy and history began at an early age. Joining the Mayflower Society in 1980, the Huguenot Society of America in 1985 and the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution in 1985. Kelsey became a part of the Bradford County Historical Society as a very young man realizing the extent of information available to him at the society. He would dazzle the museum staff with his knowledge.
He has lectured on various topics and written many articles for publications, including Loyalist Plantations on the Susquehanna.
