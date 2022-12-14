BCHS names Historian of the Year

Pictured from left: Bradford County Historical Society President Henry G. Farley presented the Leo E. Wilt Award to J. Kelsey Jones.

 Photo provided by Henry G. Farley

Thirty years ago, the society decided that as the County Historical Society we should develop a system of recognition for local individuals and groups that excelled in historic preservation in the county.

The individual award was named the Leo E. Wilt Historian of the Year Award. Leo and Mary Wilt are to be remembered as keeping the society going in years when almost no one else was willing to help. The award is to be given to a historian who has shown diligence and leadership in recording, preserving, or disseminating of County history.