TOWANDA — A local historical society will host a public event dedicated to Native American history.
The Bradford County Historical Society will present “Native Americans of Bradford County” on Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m. The building located at 109 Pine Street in Towanda will open its doors at 5:30 p.m. Rich Gulyas will present the program and display historical items.
Admission is free, but donations are appreciated since the BCHS programming series is no longer sponsored by the United Way of Bradford County.
People can see Native American village sites, seasonal movements of Native Americans, the use of natural resources and artifacts at village sites. The new Native American artifact exhibit, found in the BCHS museum, will be available for viewing. This presentation is part of the 2023 Friday Night at the Museum programming series that is held monthly from May through October. Events will be in the Great Room of BCHS.
Anyone interested in attending can reserve a seat, while participants are requested to register by calling (570) 265-2240 or by email at info@bradfordhistory.com.
Other BCHS programs scheduled for 2023 include:
▪ Growing Up in Stevensville, by Richard Schuster, July 21.
▪ A Historical and Architectural Tour of LeRoy and Canton for BCHS members, organized by David Lenington, Saturday, Aug. 18.
▪ “Solitary, Poor, Nasty, Brutish, and Short: An Unvarnished Look at 18th-century Life when Bradford County was an American Frontier,” by Mark Lloyd, Sept. 15.
▪ The Tragic Story of Ernest Eagles Haywood, by Matthew Carl, BCHS Executive Director, Oct. 20.
