BCPC discusses proposed AutoZone, land bank study

TOWANDA — Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams updated planning commission members about two specific topics during their Tuesday meeting.
Proposed AutoZone
AutoZone Auto Parts has proposed to buy the property at 342 Elmira Street in Troy Borough, according to Williams. He specified the site as the old McClure Motors next to McDonald’s.
The company plans to construct a one-story retail building that will be around 6,816 square feet. There is also a proposed lot consolidation of two parcels.
“The existing residential structure and associated site improvements will be demolished,” Williams said. “New site improvements are proposed, including new utility services, a parking lot for 39 vehicles, trash enclosure, lot lighting and new driveway entrance.”
All utilities are working and available at the location, Williams stated. Stormwater management will have on-lot inlets for piping that will exit in the back of the building to the south branch of Sugar Creek. This is in accordance with Troy Borough’s stormwater ordinance.
Officials expect approvals by late summer of this year, while construction would start in the fall and be completed in about three months. BCPC had no adverse comments about the proposed project.
Land Bank Feasibility Study
Williams discussed the latest developments of the county’s Land Bank Feasibility Study. He stated that Dawood Engineering had scheduling conflicts and staff turnovers earlier this year that limited its ability to perform the study recently. However, it is beginning work on legal requirements for establishing a land bank. Williams stated that Dawood staff will attend a future BCPC meeting to present their initial findings in the next few months.
The Bradford County Commissioners hired Dawood Engineering to perform a land bank feasibility study In August 2021. The goal of the study is to address blight issues by providing a mechanism to rehabilitate properties and get them back on tax rolls, according to the planning commission.
A blighted property is deemed uninhabitable due to it being “dilapidated, unsanitary, unsafe, vermin-infested or lacking in the facilities and equipment required by the housing code,” according to Pennsylvania statutes. County officials see a land bank as a possible solution for blighted properties in the region.
Land banks are used to temporarily manage and redevelop a property. Properties that go into tax or judicial sales can be purchased by the land bank for rehabilitation or demolition, and then the properties can be sold for profit to continue funding the land bank.
“Land banks can acquire the property, scrub them clean of any leans or taxes and transfer those properties to new owners,” said Winnie Branton, the study’s consultant, at the commission’s Feb. 15, 2022 meeting. “[People] want to get these blighted, unproductive properties into the hands of someone who will do something with it.”
