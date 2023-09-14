Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life is once again sponsoring a series of Life Chain events on Sunday, Aug. 1 throughout Bradford County and surrounding areas.
According to a press release sent out by the BCPHL, “Life Chain is a peaceful and prayerful, public witness of pro-life Americans standing for 60 to 90 minutes praying for our nation and for an end to abortion.”
Signs will be provided by the BCPHL, but they encourage participants to bring water, lawn chairs and umbrellas.
This year’s locations will include:
- Athens Township: Elmira Street from 2 to 3:30 p.m. (across from Wendy’s in front of the UPS Store). Chairperson John Moliski – (570) 423-6001
- Canton: Main Street from 2 to 3 p.m. Chairperson Denny Vermilya – (570) 447-8499
- Dushore: Main Street — on corners by traffic light — from 2 to 3 p.m. Chairpersons Joe and Diane McDonough – (570) 928-9621
- Meshoppen: Route 6 in front of PS Bank from 2 to 3 p.m. Chairperson Marilyn Burton – (570) 833-4851
- Nichols, N.Y.: West River Road near exit off of NY 17 from 2 to 3 p.m. Chairperson Sharon Russell – (570) 247-7438
- Towanda: In front of the courthouse from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Chairperson Marie Seibert – (570) 265-3122
- Tunkhannock: In front of Nativity BVM, Route 6 from 2 to 3 p.m. Chairperson Diane Stone – (570) 836-3275
- Wyalusing: In front of St. Mary’s, Route 6 from 2 to 3 p.m. Chairperson Marilyn Burke – (570) 746-1280
- Owego, N.Y.: Courthouse Square from 2 to 3 p.m. Chairperson Rob Howard – (570) 395-3417.
