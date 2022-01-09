BCPHL to welcome public for Rally for Life

TOWANDA BOROUGH – Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life will hold their annual Rally for Life at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 at the steps of the Bradford County Courthouse, the organization recently announced.
BCPHL Chairman Michael Kilmer will deliver brief remarks. Then, participants will march up Main Street to the Towanda Presbyterian Church for non-denominational prayer service at 3 p.m. led by the Rev. Chris Gray. Light refreshments will also be provided.
For questions, contact Kilmer at (570) 746-0100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.