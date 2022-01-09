BCPHL to welcome public for Rally for Life

Attendees are pictured during the 2021 Rally for Life at the Bradford County Courthouse.

 Photo provided by BCPHL

TOWANDA BOROUGH – Bradford County Pennsylvanians for Human Life will hold their annual Rally for Life at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 at the steps of the Bradford County Courthouse, the organization recently announced.

BCPHL Chairman Michael Kilmer will deliver brief remarks. Then, participants will march up Main Street to the Towanda Presbyterian Church for non-denominational prayer service at 3 p.m. led by the Rev. Chris Gray. Light refreshments will also be provided.

For questions, contact Kilmer at (570) 746-0100.