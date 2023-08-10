The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will be hosting an electronics recycling drive at the Sayre Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 17, in partnership with REACT E-Cycling of Horseheads, N.Y.

The drive will begin at 9 a.m. behind the Sayre Theatre on Chacona Lane. While tube TVs, CRTVs, and CRTV monitors cannot be accepted, all flat-screen TVs of any size, along with various other old electronics, are welcome. For a comprehensive list of accepted items, visit the BCRAC Facebook event page or www.react-e-cycling.com.