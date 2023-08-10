The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will be hosting an electronics recycling drive at the Sayre Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 17, in partnership with REACT E-Cycling of Horseheads, N.Y.
The drive will begin at 9 a.m. behind the Sayre Theatre on Chacona Lane. While tube TVs, CRTVs, and CRTV monitors cannot be accepted, all flat-screen TVs of any size, along with various other old electronics, are welcome. For a comprehensive list of accepted items, visit the BCRAC Facebook event page or www.react-e-cycling.com.
To ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the drive, the BCRAC kindly requests that no drop-offs occur before the scheduled event.
Note: there is no set donation amount required for dropping off electronics. Instead, the BCRAC greatly appreciates contributions of any amount when delivering electronics.
Every dollar raised will go directly to the BCRAC to help fund arts programming, support art initiatives for children in the community, and preserve and restore the county’s historic theaters.
Through their collaboration with REACT E-Cycling, the BCRAC ensures that the electronics collected during the drive are locally and ethically dismantled and recycled. Unlike some recycling processes that export waste to developing countries, REACT E-Cycling prioritizes responsible handling and processing within the local region.
During a similar event held at the Keystone Theatre in April, the community came together to collect over 11,000 pounds of electronic waste. With the Sayre Theatre drive, the BCRAC aims to achieve similar success, promoting sustainable practices and making a positive impact on the local community.
Volunteers play a vital role in the success of the BCRAC’s events, and are especially needed for this one. They welcome anyone to help. For more information about volunteer opportunities, contact info@bcrac.org or call (570) 268-2787.
For more information about the electronics recycling drive, including a complete list of accepted items and guidelines, visit bcrac.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.