BCRAC art camps are back in 2022

Each year the Bradford County Regional Arts Council has offered summer arts programming for students in grades K-12.
As with many things, programming ceased when COVID-19 hit and restrictions were put into place across the state, nation, and worldwide. Having two years to plan, summer art camps are now back and better than ever.
This year BCRAC is offering four arts camps that are taking place across the county, and they just wrapped up their first summer art camp since before the pandemic began.
Staff members at BCRAC are excited to have in-person arts programming return and are “happy to be back doing what we love”.
Last week, artist Dan Curry led 21 students in grades K-12 in a week-long studio arts camp at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda.
Fifteen students in grades K-6 met each morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to explore various artistic media and make memories to last a lifetime.
Students experimented with charcoal, graphite, colored pastels, and watercolor paints. They created self-portraits and portraits of others. They drew from still-life compositions and from their imagination, and they participated in a musical mural, which is much like musical chairs with color. At the end of the week, the students hosted an art show for their family and friends, which was well-attended. Students remarked that their favorite part of camp was painting with watercolors and making friends.
Dan Curry also met with high school students three days last week to study lighting and composition using pastels. One grandmother brought her three granddaughters to class and participated each day with them. She said she “wanted to have an art experience with her grandchildren” and was glad she had the opportunity. Students who participated in these sessions worked from a still-life arrangement in the studio, and also walked to study one of our county’s most beautiful assets: the Susquehanna River.
Bradford County Regional Arts Council will be offering three more week-long art camps this summer for students in grades K-6:
- July 11-15 artist Urie Kline will teach students Taiko Drumming in Wyalusing. Taiko drumming is a Japanese style of drumming that uses whole-body movements to create music.
- July 25-29 at St. Agnes School in Towanda artist Gail Jones will lead students through creating a personal mosaic to take home, as well as a group mosaic mural that will be displayed in the community.
- Aug. 15-19 artist Hua Hua Zhang will meet with students at the Sayre Theatre for the last art camp of the summer. Students will learn about Chinese culture and participate in Chinese Puppet Theatre.
To learn more about any of the BCRAC art camps and to sign up, contact Renae at ntpaie@bcrac.org or call (570) 268-ARTS.
All BCRAC art camps are made possible with funding support from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the United Way. Healthy snacks are provided daily during the camps to all children, courtesy of Children’s Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP).
The BCRAC, established in 1976, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building and supporting a thriving regional arts community by advocating for the arts, cultivating quality arts programming and preserving Bradford County’s historic theaters as venues for performances, community events, and movies. For more information, visit BCRAC online at www.bcrac.org or www.facebook.com/BCRAC.
