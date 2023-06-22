Keystone Theatre

The Keystone Theatre in Towanda.

 Review File Photo/

TOWANDA — According to Elaine Poost, executive director for the Bradford County Regional Arts Council, movie ticket sales have still not gotten back to pre-pandemic numbers at either the Keystone Theatre or the Sayre Theatre.

“The movies themselves, I guess, have been really good,” Poost said, “(but) attendance is way, way, way, way down.”

