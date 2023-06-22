TOWANDA — According to Elaine Poost, executive director for the Bradford County Regional Arts Council, movie ticket sales have still not gotten back to pre-pandemic numbers at either the Keystone Theatre or the Sayre Theatre.
“The movies themselves, I guess, have been really good,” Poost said, “(but) attendance is way, way, way, way down.”
She went on to say that movie attendance numbers are currently lower than they have ever been, “over every year we’ve been open.”
This July will mark two years being open post-pandemic, but the movie-goers have not returned. Poost said committees are forming and discussions are being had to determine to be solution for the theaters moving forward.
Poost explained that while neither theater is seeing pre-pandemic numbers, the Sayre Theatre is doing slightly better than the Keystone.
“It used to be, as things got harder after 2008, you could assume that the Keystone would do about half the business — sometimes a little bit more,” said Poost. “That’s not even close (anymore). It’s not totally not close, but we’re not going forward at the Keystone, and the Sayre is.”
A more drastic shift in thinking may be necessary for the BCRAC to stay above water, but the arts council is no stranger to drastic changes.
“We let go of the Rialto because we said ‘if we don’t let go of the Rialto, nobody survives’.” said Poost.
They aren’t looking to offload any more buildings, but the ratio of movies to live events at the Keystone has been up for discussion.
“Maybe this becomes more of a live performance music venue,” said Poost.
The BCRAC has a license to sell beer, wine, and liquor, but only during live event — not movies. So an increase in live concerts has the potential to not only increase ticket sales, but also increase revenue through alcoholic beverages.
Poost went on to clarify that there will always be live performances at both the Sayre and the Keystone, but the Keystone may need to feature a greater number of live shows and fewer movies.
Such a change — if implemented — could also require the Keystone to become a “weekend house” when it comes to movie showings.
“If we become a weekend house, we get a lot more flexibility and control over what we can do and when we can do it,” said Poost.
“I don’t know if that’s where we’re going, but this is the kind of brainstorming we’re having to start,” Poost continued. “In no way do we want these theaters to close. (But) going forward is going to have to look different for the Keystone to survive.”
The Keystone Theatre currently holds the title of the oldest continually operating entertainment venue in northeastern Pennsylvania.
“I’d hate to see that go,” said Poost.
