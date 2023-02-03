Sayre Theatre

The Sayre Theatre is located at 205 S. Elmer Ave, Sayre.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — After finding success at the Keystone Theatre, the Bradford County Regional Arts Council is bringing new events to the Sayre Theatre this month: a live radio-style play and a Mario Kart tournament.

The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Sayre Theatre.

