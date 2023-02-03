TOWANDA — After finding success at the Keystone Theatre, the Bradford County Regional Arts Council is bringing new events to the Sayre Theatre this month: a live radio-style play and a Mario Kart tournament.
The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Sayre Theatre.
“We’re going to be encouraging — highly encouraging — people to come dressed in 1920s,” said BCRAC programs director Carla Salsman. “We will be having refreshments and a cocktail comes with the ticket. It will be a signature cocktail.”
The show will be immersive, meaning the audience will feel like they have been transported back to the Roaring Twenties.
Salsman was happy to report that the cast for The Great Gatsby is a good mix of local adults and high school students.
“They’re really working well together,” said Salsman. “I love this cast.”
The upcoming Mario Kart tournament will be Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Sayre Theatre, which will be double-elimination.
“We did one here at the Keystone right before Christmas and it was an absolute blast,” said BCRAC administrative assistant Elizabeth Garofalo. “So we’re taking that up to the Sayre, and they have three theaters so we’re hoping we can kind of bounce around.”
Registration is available online via a Google form, a link to which can be received by emailing info@bcrac.org. The link will also be posted on the BCRAC’s Facebook page once the event page is made.
“We are encouraging people to pre-register, because if they pre-register they won’t have to wait as long when they get there,” said Garofalo.
