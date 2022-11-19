BCRAC bringing talent Home for the Holidays

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will be holding a Home for the Holidays Cabaret on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. on both days at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda.
The event will feature songs and dances performed by talented local artists, as well as artists who grew up in Bradford County and have since moved on to larger productions.
“We have a lot of kids that have gone out of this county and are doing amazing things in the art world,” said BCRAC executive director Elaine Poost. “They’re at the Met Opera, they’re in the New York Manhatten Opera, they’re on Broadway, they’re musicians, they’re teachers in universities in music departments, they’re doing backstage stuff, they’re on stage, and my kids are among that group.”
Artists returning to Bradford County for the cabaret include:
- Maggie Poost
- Luki Poost
- Whitney Madill
- Sophie Poost
- and Adam Ford.
“I’ve invited back a ton of people that are out working in the arts outside of Bradford County, and then I’m sprinkling in some local performers that are still here,” said BCRAC program director Carla Salsman.
Current local artists performing in the cabaret include:
- Lily Rice
- Alex Baker
- Molly Warren
- Loren Bellows
- Catherine Russo
- Bella Russo
- and Jessi Hamlin.
Salsman noted that one purpose of this event is to show those upcoming local artists that it is possible to find success in the arts.
“I think people, like, they think of this idea of being in the arts as you can’t break into that,” said Salsman. “This is proof that it doesn’t matter where you’re from.”
“We have a lot of brave people that are like, okay, I’m going to leave this little tiny town and go to New York City, go to Philidelphia and give it try, and they’re doing it,” continued Salsman. “So we want to bring those people back every year and remind the youth, especially, that you can do this.”
Poost recalled when her son Luki decided to pursue a career in the arts.
“He had three other friends: one studied engineering, one was a doctor, and the other went into philosophy and teaching,” said Poost. “Luki was the first one to get a job — right out of college — and that was playing Shrek on the Broadway tour.”
“His three friends, it took them three years to get jobs in those other fields,” Poost continued. “Why do we tell our kids don’t go into the arts? Why do we say you have to have a backup plan?”
Salsman hopes that this Home for the Holidays Cabaret will become an annual event, celebrating the talent being cultivated in the county.
Included with the cost of admission will be drinks and desserts.
