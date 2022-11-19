BCRAC bringing talent Home for the Holidays

A Home for the Holidays Cabaret will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26, at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda.

 Review Photo/Erik Berggren

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will be holding a Home for the Holidays Cabaret on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. on both days at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda.

The event will feature songs and dances performed by talented local artists, as well as artists who grew up in Bradford County and have since moved on to larger productions.

Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; assistanteditor@thedailyreview.com.