BCRAC holding auditions for Christmas classic

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will be holding auditions on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for their production of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.” Auditions will take place 7 — 9 p.m. at the Keystone Theatre with BCRAC programs director Carla Salsman.
“They don’t have to prepare anything,” said Salsman. “Just show up.”
Despite the name, this live radio play is actually a full stage production.
“What they do is instead of putting on the entire ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ they run it like as if it was done on a radio with like commercials interjected throughout it,” explained Salsman, “So you get like an abridged version of the holiday classic in a different format.”
Salsman said this is a fun twist on live theater, which is also a good starting point for those interested in participating who are new to theater.
“You don’t have to memorize anything,” said Salsman. “You have to become very familiar with the lines, but you have a script in-hand.”
“For someone who struggles memorizing or they just are a little concerned about being up on stage, this is a good type of show for somebody to try out acting,” Salsman continued.
The downside for Salsman is that the show doesn’t call for a large cast, so a smaller portion of auditionees can be granted a role.
While the cast is small, it does include a Foley artist to create the sound effects necessary for an audio drama, which Salsman said is a nice throwback to the original.
This will be the second year in a row that the BCRAC is putting on “It’s A Wonderful Life,” and Salsman said they’re hoping it won’t be the last.
“We’re hoping this becomes like an annual tradition,” said Salsman.
Salman noted that there is actually a series of live radio plays that they could work their way through on a rotation, but nothing has fully been decided for 2023 and beyond.
“This is the second time we’re doing ‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ and we’ll see what next year brings,” said Salsman.
This year’s show will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18.
Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; assistanteditor@thedailyreview.com.
