BCRAC holding auditions for Christmas classic

The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will once again be staging “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.”

 Photo Provided

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will be holding auditions on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for their production of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.” Auditions will take place 7 — 9 p.m. at the Keystone Theatre with BCRAC programs director Carla Salsman.

“They don’t have to prepare anything,” said Salsman. “Just show up.”

Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; assistanteditor@thedailyreview.com.