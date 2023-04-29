Keystone Theatre

The show will take place August 4, 5, and 6.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council is holding auditions from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, May 14 and 15 at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda for their summer musical, Roald Dahl’s Matilda.

Audition packets can be picked up in person at the Keystone Theatre, as well as found online on the BCRAC’s Facebook page. There is also a character breakdown, which provides the vocal range expected for each role.

