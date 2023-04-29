TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council is holding auditions from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, May 14 and 15 at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda for their summer musical, Roald Dahl’s Matilda.
Audition packets can be picked up in person at the Keystone Theatre, as well as found online on the BCRAC’s Facebook page. There is also a character breakdown, which provides the vocal range expected for each role.
BCRAC program director Carla Salsman shared her hope that no one be intimidated by the audition packet itself.
“I know the audition packet looks pretty rigorous if people aren’t used to auditions formatted like this,” said Salsman. “We’re trying to get people used to that. I don’t want them to be scared away from that.”
“We are there rooting for them, and we will walk them through every step,” she continued. “We want them to feel welcomed.”
So far, crew for the show will include:
- Carla Salsman — stage director
- Carol Madill — vocal director
- Cassie Ruhf — choreographer
- Abbie Stevens — artistic director
Other members of the crew are still being selected, according to Salsman.
The cast will include a variety of roles for a wide range of ages and experience levels. In addition to cast roles, there will be plenty of opportunities in the ensemble for both youth and adults.
“I don’t really want to put an age limit on there,” said Salsman. “Because there’s variety of ages in this show.”
She went on to say that depending on the talent that comes out to audition, they may even be inclined to make some minor adjustments to the story.
“It really is going to depend on who comes out, what makes sense,” Salsman said. “You know, do we have to age Matilda up a little bit, based on the talent we see? We talked about that possibly. We’re not sure. That will all be coming out based on what we see at auditions.”
She also noted that while much of the draw to Matilda’s story comes from the fact that she’s a child, the play itself leans heavily on the adult roles.
“I’m excited to see what’s out there as we continue to grow,” Salsman said. “Matilda is a good show, because it’s going to give us a cross reference of young kids, high school kids, adults. All ages could be included in this production.”
Salsman warned that because they hope to draw people from across the county for this show, there is potential that not everyone who auditions will get a role in the production.
“There may be a lot more competition than if it was just in one town,” Salsman said. “Potentially, not everybody will be cast. But I don’t want that to deter people.”
“The arts council is back,” she continued. “We’re developing and we’re getting bigger and auditioning. Be seen, because there’s going to be other opportunities. There’s going to be more shows.”
The show will take place August 4, 5, and 6. After auditions, rehearsals will predominantly take place Monday through Friday, typically from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. However, there will be some flexibility in that.
“Not everybody will be needed at every rehearsal,” said Salsman. “I am willing to work with schedules, because I understand things happen.”
“It’s summer, people have things going on, people work, they’re going to be going on vacation,” she continued, “but the part that I won’t bend on is that if somebody is cast they have to commit 100 percent to the full tech week.”
That is the week leading up to opening night.
“That is such an important week,” said Salsman. “That is the only week that I can’t excuse anybody from rehearsals.”
This production will mark the return of the BCRAC’s summer musical, which hasn’t been put on since 2019, pre-COVID pandemic.
It’s also the first summer musical since Salsman joined the organization as program director. She spoke of what it means to her to be bringing it back.
“I still am in a whirlwind of the fact that I’m back in Bradford County and I’m doing theater,” said Salsman.
After growing up here and graduating from the Wyalusing Valley Junior-Senior High School, Salsman attended Marywood University to acquire a BA in Theatre Arts. She then went on to earn an MA in Education from Wilkes University.
She noted that at one point she gave up on finding a place in theater for her.
“And then to come home,” Salsman said. “I am extremely humbled and so grateful that I am in a position where I can do what I love in the area that I love with the people that are here.”
