Sayre – The Bradford County Regional Arts council will be hosting another live event featuring local talent, this time in the form of a singing competition: Bradford County’s Masked Singer. The show will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 at the Sayre Theatre.
The evening will include a one-hour upscale cocktail meet-and-greet with the contestants and judges, which will take place on the lawn beside the theater. All in attendance will get a chance to mingle with the cast while enjoying refreshments and a cash bar.
