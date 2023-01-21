BCRAC looks to go 'back to our roots'

After tickets are sold out, people can still be involved in the show by making donations to vote for their favorite dance team, or “People’s Select.” To learn more about how to donate and vote, email info@bcrac.org.

TOWANDA — With the Bradford County Regional Arts Council’s Dancing with the Stars Gala only one week away, tickets have just about sold out for the event. After getting their feet wet this past year with an increasing number of live events, staff at the BCRAC hope that this gala will kick off a new year featuring a full “season” of productions.

BCRAC executive director Elaine Poost explained that this paradigm shift to live events in the theater was conceptualized before the pandemic hit, with an increasing number of streaming servicing slowly pushing small-town movie theaters out of the picture. The impact of COVID-19, however, expedited that process.

