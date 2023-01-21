BCRAC looks to go 'back to our roots'

TOWANDA — With the Bradford County Regional Arts Council’s Dancing with the Stars Gala only one week away, tickets have just about sold out for the event. After getting their feet wet this past year with an increasing number of live events, staff at the BCRAC hope that this gala will kick off a new year featuring a full “season” of productions.
BCRAC executive director Elaine Poost explained that this paradigm shift to live events in the theater was conceptualized before the pandemic hit, with an increasing number of streaming servicing slowly pushing small-town movie theaters out of the picture. The impact of COVID-19, however, expedited that process.
According to Poost, pre-COVID there was a push to keep at least 30 days between the theatrical release of a movie and its release on streaming services.
“And then COVID hit and everybody had a streaming platform,” said Poost.
At the height of the pandemic movies were going straight to streaming, and once theaters reopened many movies were still landing on streaming services the same day as their theatrical release.
“Any titles that we got that dropped (on streaming services) at the same time, nobody came,” said Poost.
On top of the easy accessibility of movies and entertainment at home, Poost said she believes the content of movies hitting the theater are not enticing and interesting enough to draw people out.
“Horror movie, horror movie, horror movie,” said Poost. “We’re getting a lot of calls from the public saying ‘how come you’re not getting The Chosen,’ or The Chosen at Christmas time. Last year it was some other nice family-friendly, faith-friendly movie.”
She explained that those films are attached to a company called Fathom Events, which for all intents and purposes prevents smaller theaters from showing them.
“As long as it has Fathom Events attached to it, small theaters can’t get them,” said Poost, “because Fathom events is owned by AMC, Regal, and Cinemark.”
Those are the three largest movie theater chains in the United States.
Poost went on to say that smaller theaters could technically get the rights to one of Fathom Events’ films for $3,500, but they would then have to within 12 months screen Fathom Events’ entire catalogue of titles.
“That’s like six movies a week,” said Poost. “So you don’t see anybody that is not a Regal, AMC, or Cinemark playing those titles.”
Because of these many challenges faced by small town theaters, the BCRAC is making a shift to go “back to our roots,” according to Poost.
“What’s really important now is what’s been happening in the last six months,” said Poost. “Start making art again.”
“In 1886 there weren’t any movies, so (the now-Keystone Theatre) was a variety house,” Poost continued. “Getting both the Sayre and the Keystone on a different path, an evolving path, I would say, it means that we’re going to have to be doing things that the public wants.”
The first step is just that for Poost: find out what the public wants to see.
“What’s going to be relevant in these communities to the public?”
This Dancing with the Stars fundraising gala — scheduled to take place Saturday, Jan. 28 at The Keystone Theatre in Towanda — is a testament for Poost that they are making strides in the right direction.
“We’ve filled the house,” said Poost. “Now all those people who expect that we never sell out, they’re not going to be able to get in because the tickets are sold.”
The black-tie event will feature 10 local notable figures dancing with 10 local performers, who have each had some sort of stage experience in their lives.
The local celebrities and their respective partners are as follows:
- Towanda Police officer Bryan Bellows will dance to “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” by Elton John with dancer Abbie Stevens
- Retired Wyalusing music teacher Carol Madill will dance to “Hallelujah” by K.D. Lang with dancer Brian Keeler
- Valley real estate agent Carrie Henry will dance to “Stuck Like Glue” by Sugarland with dancer Adam Ford
- Irene Radigan of Radigan Broadcasting Media will dance to “Open Arms” by Journey with dancer Anthony Almond
- Sullivan County Commissioner Donna Iannone will dance to “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon with dancer Pandora Poison
- Towanda Police officer Ryan Edsell will dance to “Moondance” by Van Morrison with dancer Liz Garofalo
- Linet McClinko, Valley business owner and wife of Bradford County Commissioner Doug McClinko, will dance to “In the Mood” by the Glenn Miller Band with dancer Stefan Poost
- Retired Towanda chemistry and physics teacher Mike Hudyncia will dance to “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran with dancer Catherine Russo
- Dushore funeral home director Austen McGee will dance to “About Damn Time” by Lizzo with dancer Kate Morrissey-Burch
- and Dr. Saurabh Sharma of Guthrie’s Robert Packer Hospital will dance to “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes with dancer Alice Fedorka Bennett.
Proceeds from the gala will go toward BCRAC programming throughout the coming year.
“This has to build that new future, which is bringing back some of the old,” said Poost. “But it’s not without finding out what the communities want.”
Poost noted that while arts programming gets a small amount of grant funding, and many BCRAC programs carry a small participation fee, the arts council still needs a nest egg from which they can draw throughout the year.
She used the Missoula Children’s Theatre as an example.
“For Missoula, we do charge a participation fee, but we also always say we don’t turn anybody away,” said Poost. “So we take it out of our magic pot of money that doesn’t exist, unless we’ve got programming money.”
“In no way do we want that participation fee to be a barrier,” Poost continued.
On top of that, Poost explained that the participation fees don’t come close to covering all the costs and artist fees that come with a residency like MCT.
In Poost’s eyes, the success of live events over these past six months and the sold out gala prove that people may not be as hesitant to come out as she might have once thought, they just need the right events to make them want to come out.
“This tells me there’s still a future,” said Poost. “There’s still a future for these venues. Because if these venues can’t be sustainable, they go away.”
As of Friday night, Jan. 20, there were six tickets still available for the event. After tickets are sold out, people can still be involved in the show by making donations to vote for their favorite dance team, or “People’s Select.” To learn more about how to donate and vote, email info@bcrac.org.
The BCRAC is also considering an option to live stream the event for a fee, but as of this article’s publication the details are not fully set for that.
After the gala, the next BCRAC event will be The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play. Following the success of It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play in Towanda this past December, the arts council is moving its next “live radio broadcast” up to the Valley. The Great Gatsby will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at The Sayre Theatre.
Looking down the calendar of 2023, the BCRAC is focused on tying local history into their productions. Some examples of this include two original plays being written for the arts council: one about Marie Antoinette and French Azilum, and one about Stephen Foster and the Camptown Races.
This summer will also see the return of the BCRAC’s summer musical, which was stopped after 2019 due to the pandemic. The summer musicals were started in 1999 with the help Julie Larnard of the Winding River Players.
“She’s moved to Texas, so we’re bringing it back in her honor,” said Poost.
This year’s musical production will be Matilda.
To learn more about the BCRAC and its upcoming events, visit www.bcrac.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram. The BCRAC reminds people to be wary of posts on social media offering to resell their tickets to the gala, as there have been several reports of scammers using this tactic. If anyone is questioning such a post, they should call the BCRAC at (570) 268-2787 to see if the person in question has indeed purchased tickets.
