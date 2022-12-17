TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will be wrapping up December and the holiday season with one final week of festive fun. Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 30 the BCRAC will host a week of holiday movies at its Towanda and Sayre theaters.

Called “Cookies and Cocoa,” the week will offer up those very refreshments for students and their caretakers during the holiday break.

Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; assistanteditor@thedailyreview.com.