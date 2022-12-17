TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will be wrapping up December and the holiday season with one final week of festive fun. Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 30 the BCRAC will host a week of holiday movies at its Towanda and Sayre theaters.
Called “Cookies and Cocoa,” the week will offer up those very refreshments for students and their caretakers during the holiday break.
“Kids can come in the morning, get some cookies and cocoas and watch a movie,” said BCRAC executive director Elaine Poost. “We’re not announcing the movies, just putting them up.”
Individual tickets will be available at the door, or tickets for the entire week can be purchased at a discounted rate by Sunday, Dec. 25.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call the BCRAC at (570) 268-2787, email info@bcrac.org, or stop at either the Keystone Theatre or Sayre Theatre.
Additionally, local Potterheads can attend special screenings of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” as the BCRAC celebrates “Christmas at Hogwarts.” The film will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Sayre Theatre, as well as at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at the Keystone Theatre.
Admission cost will include popcorn and soda, but extra sweets and treats from the wizarding world will be available for purchase. Those in attendance are encouraged to dress in their favorite costume or wizard robes.
The decision to host “Christmas at Hogwarts” was made after the arts council held a similar event for the release of the most recent “Fantastic Beasts” movie.
“We’ll put the Hogwarts flags back up and the candles that we made, and just have something for the kids,” said Poost.
Poost acknowledged that grandparents often end up watching children when there is no school, and she noted that these types of events provide an alternative to staying home on the computer all day.
To cap off the year, the BCRAC and Friends of the Sayre Theatre will host a Roaring 20’s New Year’s Eve Gala from 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
The event will feature local musical artist Peaches & Crime performing original songs with a 20’s feel, as well as an art exhibit in the lobby.
Food and refreshments will be served all night long, and a silent auction will be held to raise funds for the theater’s new poster boxes.
Lastly, a champagne toast will be given at midnight to ring in the new year.
Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; assistanteditor@thedailyreview.com.
