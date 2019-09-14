The Bradford County Regional Arts Council received a $3,547 grant from the Tree House Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania to support the Missoula Children’s Theatre residencies in the upcoming 2019-2020 season.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre, the nation’s largest touring children’s theatre, has been touring extensively for more than 40 years from Montana to Japan, and will visit nearly 1,200 communities this year with up to 44 teams of tour actor/directors.
A tour team arrives in a given town with a set, lights, costumes, props and make-up, everything it takes to put on a play except the cast. The team holds an open audition and casts 50 to 60 local students to perform in the production. The show is rehearsed throughout the week and two public performances are presented on Saturday.
All MCT shows are original adaptations of classic children’s stories and fairytales … a twist on the classic stories that people know and love. Also included in the residency are three enrichment workshops presented by the tour actor/directors. Creativity, social skills, goal achievement, communication skills and self-esteem are all characteristics that are attained through the participation in this unique, educational project. MCT’s mission is the development of life skills in children through participation in the performing arts.
Upcoming MCT residencies for the 2019 to 2020 season include: Robinson Crusoe at the Sayre Theatre, Oct. 7-12; Robin Crusoe at the Troy Memorial Auditorium, Nov. 11 to 16; The Tortoise vs The Hare at the Nelle Black Westgate Auditorium in Canton, Jan. 27 to Feb. 1; The Tortoise vs The Hare at the Keystone Theatre, Feb. 3 to 8. Open auditions are on Monday of each residency week at the locations noted beginning at 4 p.m.
First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania works to improve the quality of life in north central Pennsylvania through community leadership, the promotion of philanthropy, the strengthening of nonprofit impact and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets.
The Tree House Fund is a regional field of interest fund at the FCFP, created to support organizations focused on programming and projects that benefit children and youth in the north central region of Pennsylvania. Income from this fund goes only to promising programs and projects that will impact children in one or more of the following Pa. counties: Bradford, Clinton, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna and/or Tioga.
The Bradford County Regional Arts Council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building and supporting a thriving regional arts community by advocating for the Arts, cultivating quality arts programming and preserving Bradford County’s historic theaters as venues for performances, community events and movies.
To learn more about FCFP visit www.fcfpartnership.org. To learn more about the BCRAC visit www.bcrac.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.