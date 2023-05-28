TOWANDA — On June 9 at The Sayre Theatre and June 10 and 11 at the Keystone Theatre, the Bradford County Regional Arts Council will show “The Revolutionists”, a play about four bold and powerful women, set in the French Revolution.
The four women, Olympe De Gouges, Charlotte Corday, Marianne Angelou, and Marie Antoinette, display their own unique perspectives and stories through their fight for freedom and equality.
The play is a “dark comedy”, said Director Carla Salsman. Set in 1793, she felt audiences could find many topics that the characters struggle with and attempt to tackle and connect them with the socioeconomic struggles of 2023.
“Fighting for women’s rights, fighting for equality,” Salsman said. “This is stuff that we continue to see boiling up today. I think this play is not only entertaining but it seems so incredibly significant to see and to produce right now.”
The live performance will be “in the round”, having seats placed around a center stage for a full 360 degree immersive experience.
Salsman said that the play will have audiences connecting with the characters, feeling almost every emotion during the performance.
“There are so many parts that will have people laughing, you can’t help but laugh,” Salsman said. “Yet there are so many deep thinking moments and quiet, tender moments.”
Salsman said that she chose this show in particular because one of the main characters, Marie Antoinette, is a historical figure that has been historically connected with Bradford County.
“We look to make a lot of our shows relevant to what’s going on locally,” Salsman said.
Liz Garofalo, the actress who plays Marie Antoinette, said that this was her favorite role she has ever played, and she has been doing community theatre for 10 years.
“She is fun and funny and I love to do comedy,” Garofalo said. “But at the same time I get to be a little bit deep and emotional, which feels really cool to do.”
The cast has been working on the show for eight weeks, and they are anxiously awaiting the opening night performance.
“I am hoping it at least opens peoples minds and hearts to the art form of theatre, and how it continues to be relevant through storytelling and the ability to evoke emotion,” Salsman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.