Actresses rehearse for "The Revolutionists" play at the Keystone Theatre.

 Review Photo/Maddy Vogel

TOWANDA — On June 9 at The Sayre Theatre and June 10 and 11 at the Keystone Theatre, the Bradford County Regional Arts Council will show “The Revolutionists”, a play about four bold and powerful women, set in the French Revolution.

The four women, Olympe De Gouges, Charlotte Corday, Marianne Angelou, and Marie Antoinette, display their own unique perspectives and stories through their fight for freedom and equality.