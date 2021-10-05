The Bradford County Regional Arts Council has teamed up with REACT E-Cycling Inc. located in Horseheads, New York for a special recycling event at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda to dispose of old and no longer used electronic devices from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Anyone with unused electronics can take part in this community event.
Bradford County Regional Arts Council staff will be accepting cash donations to support art programs for children and adults as part of this event. Donations are suggested, but not required to participate in the recycling event.
REACT is a locally-owned recycler of excess and surplus electronics.
They are closely networked with R2 certified recyclers, electrical component manufacturers, and computer related peripheral dealers. REACT has been C7 certified as a dismantler and recycler of used electronics by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Products from cell phones to big screen TVs are manufactured with a long list of substances known to be toxic, including metals such as lead, hexavalent chromium, mercury, cadmium, beryllium phthalates, brominated flame retardants and other toxic substances listed on the EPA’s website.
According to the United Nations, 20% or less of electronics are recycled with 80% ending up in landfills or developing countries where electronics are dismantled in unsafe ways to salvage the copper, gold, zinc, or tantalum, which end up making many sick and causing contamination of surrounding areas.
REACT understands that information security is a priority of companies and organizations disposing of their old equipment, like computers and copiers, where the hard drive contains critical information.
REACT takes this matter seriously and have in place a highly secure facility with security cameras and alarm systems. Their technical staff is highly trained experts in this area.
They are HIPAA compliant and have worked for Homeland Security which is another testament to their dedicated and professional service.
REACT E-Cycling Inc. will be accepting all types of electronics at no charge, with the exception of intact TVs and monitors, which will have a fee of 25¢ per pound. A complete list of accepted products can be found at www.react-e-cycling.com.
