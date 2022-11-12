BCRAC to bring back 'Schooltime Presents'

Pete the Cat’s Big Hollywood Adventure will be coming to Sayre Thursday, Nov. 17.

 Graphic Provided

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will be resuming their Schooltime Presents series, starting with Pete the Cat’s Big Hollywood Adventure Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Sayre Theatre.

TheaterWorksUSA will be coming into town to put on two showings for local school children: one at 9:30 a.m. and one at 12:30 p.m.

