BCRAC to bring back 'Schooltime Presents'

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will be resuming their Schooltime Presents series, starting with Pete the Cat’s Big Hollywood Adventure Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Sayre Theatre.
TheaterWorksUSA will be coming into town to put on two showings for local school children: one at 9:30 a.m. and one at 12:30 p.m.
The morning show sold out quickly, but reservations are still being taken for the afternoon show; to make a reservation, email info@bcrac.org.
BCRAC executive director Elaine Poost noted that the Schooltime Presents series is a great way to introduce the next generation to the theater.
“It’s often the first time any of the kids have seen anything on stage, they don’t even really know what it is,” said Poost. “I’ve heard them walking out going ‘that was a great movie.’”
The play is a sequel TheaterWorksUSA’s original Pete the Cat musical, and according to their website it has themes of cinema, friendship, exploration, teamwork, creativity, and adventure.
It’s recommended for students in Pre-K through 3rd grade, but the BCRAC encourages anyone interested to come see the show.
“It’s open to anyone,” said Poost. “We take homeschoolers, general audience, daycares, preschools, private schools, public schools, whoever wants to come see it.”
The show lasts about 60 minutes and, according to Poost, is usually followed by a question and answer period.
“So the kids can talk to the actors,” Poost explained. “It’s really cute, cause they ask some good questions.”
