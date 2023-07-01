SAYRE — After the Bradford County Regional Arts Council held its inaugural Dancing with the Stars gala at the Keystone Theatre this past January, programs director Carla Salsman turned her eyes to Sayre for the BCRAC’s next big production: Bradford County’s Masked Singer Spectacular.
The event will take place Saturday, July 15 at the Sayre Theatre, with a cocktail hour at 7 p.m. and the show beginning at 8 p.m.
“The success of Dancing with the Stars prompted me to want to do something big at the Sayre Theatre too,” said Salsman. “This is the answer to that.”
Just like the Dancing with the Stars gala, Salsman hopes the Masked Singer will grow to be an annual fundraising event. She explained that the Masked Singer has a similar appeal to Dancing with the Stars on national television, so it was chosen in hopes that that similar popularity translates to the local productions as well.
“We have so much local talent around here. It just seemed like this could be a fun way to bring something big in the summertime in particular,” Salsman said. “And the Sayre Theatre is the best place to do that because they’ve got that big lawn.”
Despite the cocktail hour being outside, and somewhat picnic-style, the event will still be upscale in fashion. Salsman describes the suggested attire for the evening as “Kentucky Derby-style.”
Once the competition kicks off, audience members can expect to actively contribute to the outcome of the show.
“We do have a component where the audience will be at least participating in the elimination on the first round,” said Salsman. “So there will be some audience participation as well.”
