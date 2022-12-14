BCRAC to hold third annual holiday auction

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council’s third annual holiday auction will take place from Thursday, Dec. 15 through the end of Sunday, Dec. 18.
According to BCRAC executive director Elaine Poost, there are a variety of local goods ready to go up for bidding, including local art, gift baskets, and more.
She went on to say that the auction provides many great options for those still finishing their holiday shopping.
“The holiday auction is something for last-minute buyers,” said Poost.
The arts council will also have its own special goods available at this time, including movie gift bags, poppers, tickets, and one item that can only be purchased at this time of year.
“We’ll have our golden ticket,” said Poost. “We sell them only during the holiday auction, so if you want a golden ticket you can only get them then.”
The BCRAC golden ticket gives an individual one year of free movies at both the Sayre Theatre and the Keystone Theatre.
Proceeds from the auction will support future BCRAC programs, such as live plays, concerts, workshops, art projects, and more.
For more information on the BCRAC holiday auction, email info@bcrac.org or call (570) 268-2787.
Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; assistanteditor@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.