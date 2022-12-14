BCRAC to hold third annual holiday auction

Bradford County Regional Arts Council’s third annual holiday auction is set.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council’s third annual holiday auction will take place from Thursday, Dec. 15 through the end of Sunday, Dec. 18.

According to BCRAC executive director Elaine Poost, there are a variety of local goods ready to go up for bidding, including local art, gift baskets, and more.

