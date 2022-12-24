BCRAC to host Bradford County Dancing with the Stars

“Celebrity” Mike Hudyncia (left) and dance partner Catherine Russo practice their routine at the Keystone Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

 Review Photo/Erik Berggren

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council is in full preparation mode for their upcoming Dancing with the Stars Gala fundraiser. The black-tie event is scheduled to take place in the new year, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda.

The event promises to be a spectacle, featuring 10 local “celebrities” paired up with 10 local “professional” dancers, who each have some form of theatrical credit to their name. A selection of hot hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be provided to complete the upscale experience.

