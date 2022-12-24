BCRAC to host Bradford County Dancing with the Stars

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council is in full preparation mode for their upcoming Dancing with the Stars Gala fundraiser. The black-tie event is scheduled to take place in the new year, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda.
The event promises to be a spectacle, featuring 10 local “celebrities” paired up with 10 local “professional” dancers, who each have some form of theatrical credit to their name. A selection of hot hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be provided to complete the upscale experience.
“We finally have everything solidified,” said BCRAC programs director Carla Salsman earlier this month.
Salsman went on to say she hopes this will become an annual event that the community really looks forward to each year.
“The people that Carla has pulled in, that’s going to sell the show,” said BCRAC executive director Elaine Poost.
The local celebrities and their respective partners are as follows:
- Towanda Police officer Bryan Bellows will dance to “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” by Elton John with dancer Abbie Stevens
- Retired Wyalusing music teacher Carol Madill will dance to “Hallelujah” by K.D. Lang with dancer Brian Keeler
- Valley real estate agent Carrie Henry will dance to “Stuck Like Glue” by Sugarland with dancer Adam Ford
- Irene Radigan of Radigan Broadcasting Media will dance to “Open Arms” by Journey with dancer Anthony Almond
- Sullivan County Commissioner Donna Iannone will dance to “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon with dancer Pandora Poison
- Towanda Police officer Ryan Edsell will dance to “Moondance” by Van Morrison with dancer Liz Garofalo
- Linet McClinko, Valley business owner and wife of Bradford County Commissioner Doug McClinko, will dance to “In the Mood” by the Glenn Miller Band with dancer Stefan Poost
- Retired Towanda chemistry and physics teacher Mike Hudyncia will dance to “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran with dancer Catherine Russo
- Dushore funeral home director Austen McGee will dance to “About Damn Time” by Lizzo with dancer Kate Morrissey-Burch
- and Dr. Ram Sharma of Guthrie’s Robert Packer Hospital will dance to “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes with dancer Alice Fedorka Bennett.
Choreography for each routine has been prepared by one of three dance instructors: Melissa Smith of Melissa’s Ballroom School of Dance, Cassie Ruhf of Endless Mountain Dance Center, and Abby Sherburne Stroud, formerly of Maggi Frawley’s School of Dance.
Emcee for the evening will be Wes Skillings. Corporate sponsorship for the event has been provided by The Guthrie Clinic.
This gala is a fundraiser for the BCRAC, meaning its primary purpose is to offset some expenses for the various programs provided by the council.
“Proceeds from this event will go to preserve our historic theatres and support arts programming in our region,” said Salsman.
According to Poost, greater funding could also allow the BCRAC to bring in more touring acts for the community to enjoy.
Despite it being a fundraiser, however, organizers also want the evening to be an entertainment — maybe even an extravagant experience — for all involved.
