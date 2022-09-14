The Bradford County Regional Arts Council is hosting a 5K Rainbow Run/Walk and community celebration on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Towanda.
The run will start at 9:30 a.m. on Merrill Parkway, and the celebration will take place from 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. at the Tommy Fairchild Memorial Park.
The race course will take participants through four different color splash zones, where they will be covered with vibrant colors. White shirts are recommended to get the best effect.
The party after the race will celebrate the end of summer and include food trucks, music, games, and a fun run for kids. The color splashing fun will continue at the park.
Proceeds from this event will benefit the BCRAC programs that provide access to the arts, where everyone is celebrated and all are welcome.
