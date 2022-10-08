BCRAC to host community conversation, screen original documentary

Attendees of BCRAC’s community conversations event will be able to take home pride pins, available in the colors of each pride flag.

 Review Photo/Erik Berggren

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will once again be hosting community conversation events, this time centered around the LGBTQ+ community of Bradford County.

The first event will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 — national coming out day — at the Keystone Theatre. A second event will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Sayre Theatre.

